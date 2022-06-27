Former NBA Star Baron Davis Talks 'Learning on the Fly' in the Business World (Exclusive)

Baron Davis is staying busy with him being a founder of several businesses. While some former athletes begin their second career after they retire, Davis had to start well into his NBA career. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, the former NBA star revealed a big move that led to him being a young entrepreneur.

"I pretty much had no choice because I left my agent when I was 21 years old. So from that point until now, I've been in business, and in the business of Baron Davis and building out Baron Davis Enterprise and really just kind of learning on the fly," Davis exclusively told PopCulture. "So when I was in the NBA it was a real-life Entourage moment of doing business while also, playing in the league."

According to Davis' LinkedIn profile, He is the founder of a few companies — Baron Davis Enterprises, Business Inside the Game and The Black Santa Company. He also launched his how television show called WTF Baron Davis in 2019. Davis told PopCulture he's currently developing a second season of the show.

"Man, I loved it," Davis said. "I was sitting around in it and I thought that I wanted to, being a creator, I wanted to create something that I felt could be authentic to our culture and would also give athletes and the fans a look into this kind of ma reality view of my life. And so I think for WTF Baron Davis, it was something that picked up, I would say two years after that- after we shot it. A lot of people from, Dwayne Wade, Wale, it's a ton of people that want to be in the next season. So I've just been sitting back writing episodes and getting ready to put out WTF BD part two."

With Davis being a successful businessman, he has partnered with Hennessy to support Black entrepreneurs known through the "Never Stop Never Settle Society" campaign. James and Hennesy are giving Black entrepreneurs funding, resources and infrastructure to help them transform their communities.

"For me, the 'Never Stop, Never Settle Society' is, one of culture, one of future," Davis explained. "The opportunity to connect with entrepreneurs from different walks of life to share thought, to collaborate. And I think for Hennessy, just being a leader in this space by tagging the right minds, giving the right opportunities and building the right campaign that is aspirational, is motivational, but is also going to display results. And so the collaborations, the opportunities that we all have being a part of the 'Never Stop, Never Settle Society,' is going to give us, and give the culture a boost because you're bringing together like-minded individuals from different spaces, to push a narrative of black excellence.