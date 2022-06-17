Former NASCAR Driver Struck and Killed Woman Walking on Highway

A former NASCAR driver struck and killed a pedestrian on a highway exit ramp in southwest Missouri earlier this month, according to the Associated Press. Clint Bowyer was involved in a crash on a ramp off of U.S. 54 near Osage Beach, Missouri on June 5. He stopped immediately after the accident and called 911. The woman, 47-year-old Mary Jane Simmons, died on the scene, according to police.

The crash report revealed that Bowyer showed zero signs of impairment and provided a roadside sample of .000 blood alcohol content. His vehicle was reported to have sustained heavy front driver seat damage and major damage to the windshield. Bowyer released a statement about the incident to Fox4 News in Kansas City.

"Anyone that knows me, knows that family is everything to me. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Ms. Simmons," Bowyer said. "This is a very difficult time for my family and I, please respect our privacy as we move forward." Bowyer, who is also an analyst on Fox Sports, was absent from last Sunday's broadcast at Sonoma Raceway in California.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families," Fox Sports said in a statement. The Associated Press said a crystalline substance was found with the woman's belongings, and residents at a recreational vehicle park where she was staying said they believed she was under the influence of drugs.

Bowyer, 43, retired after the 2020 season, In his career, Bowyer won 10 cup series races while finishing in the top 10 226 times. He finished second in the Cup Series Standings in 2012 and his best finish in the Daytona 500 was fourth, which happened in 2009 and 2010. In an interview with Inc.com, Bowyer talked about making the transition from NASCAR driver to NASCAR broadcaster.

"Going into the Daytona 500 in 2021," he says, "going to the meetings, I didn't know what the blocks were. Pre-show, pre-race, coming in and out of commercials ... all the pre-planning that makes a broadcast flow. So I took pages and pages of notes. Still, before the race I was freaking out. I was trying to figure out how to tie my tie. I forgot to eat lunch. And I left all my notes in the motor home. So I just had to wing it."