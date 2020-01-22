Former Mississippi State Receiver De’Runnya Wilson Dead at 25

✖

Former Mississippi State wide receiver De'Runnya Wilson has been killed, according to the Birmingham Police Department. The 25-year-old was found shot to death at his home on Tuesday afternoon. This killing is being investigated as a homicide, per Mississippi State reporter Joel Coleman.

"Our investigators are conducting a homicide investigation," Sgt. Johnny Williams of the Birmingham Police said on Tuesday. "They arrived at 2128 Northland Avenue to investigate a person that was down. They received information from a relative that the victim was unresponsive inside the home.

"Once arriving, our officers discovered information that led them to investigate this as a homicide," Williams continued. "Currently we are in the homicide investigation mode, and there are limited details we can provide on this investigation."

Williams said that the investigators were speaking to residents in the area in an effort to track down any extra information about the case. He also asked for anyone with knowledge to contact the police department.

Wilson was a standout wide receiver for the Mississippi State Bulldogs from 2013-15. He registered 133 receptions for 1,949 yards and 22 touchdowns during his three years with the team before leaving school early in an effort to enter the NFL Draft. He went undrafted in 2016 despite drawing comparisons to former Detroit Lions star Calvin Johnson. He later spent time on the Chicago Bears' practice squad.

Following his brief stint in the NFL, Wilson was arrested three times in as many years. He was arrested on marijuana charges in 2015 and 2016. He was also arrested for disorderly conduct, driving with a suspended license, no insurance, and possession of marijuana in a vehicle in 2017.

Prior to joining Mississippi State, Wilson was a two-sport star at Birmingham's Wenonah High School. He shined on the basketball court while leading the Dragons to three consecutive Class 5A state basketball championships. He was also named Mr. Basketball by the Alabama Sports Writers Association in 2013.

Wilson was rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports, and he opted for Mississippi State over offers from schools such as Auburn and Cincinnati. He primarily focused on football but did appear in seven games for the Mississippi State basketball team as a freshman. Wilson was on the basketball roster once again as a freshman, but he did not appear in any games while focusing on succeeding on the football field.

(Photo Credit: Jim Dedmon/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)