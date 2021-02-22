Football Camp Player Apologizes for Heckling Cam Newton: 'I Never Meant to Humiliate'

✖

Cam Newton got into an argument with a high school football player at a 7-on-7 event this past weekend. The teenager yelled "You're a free agent," to Newton, leading to the 2015 NFL MVP yelling back at him "I'm rich." The two continued to go back-and-forth, but now the teenager, identified as Jseth Owens of Perkiomen Valley High School in Pennsylvania, went to Twitter early Tuesday morning to apologize.

"I want to express my deepest apologies to Cam Newton, my entire org, and my coaches for my actions at the 7v7 tournament this past weekend," Owens wrote. "I did not intend for it to get as far as it did." He went on to write that his parents "never taught me to[be] disrespectful." Owens also added that he let his "competitive side get the best of me and it was a huge miscommunication."

"I never meant to hurt anyone," Owens explained. "I am very appreciative for 7v7 to even allow me to be a part of the community and allowing me to be apart of the team I am currently on. I realize this can dictate my future as a young man having very big dreams/goals but I will not allow this to stop me from getting where I need to be."

Newton went to Instagram to post a video explaining the incident and why he want to speak to Owens' father. "People often forget as athletes that are often seen on TV -- loved by most, hated by some -- we are real dads, real friends, real brothers, real sons, real human beings. With that being said, when I attend tournaments all across the country with my all-star team, I have given my time, my energy and my expertise to these kids coming into our program for over 11 years and that is not what people want to hear or even want to see," Newton stated.

Newton will be a free agent in March after spending the 2020 season as the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots. In his one season in New England, Newton played in 15 games and completed 65 percent of his passes while throwing for 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He was a member of the Carolina Panthers from 2011-2019 and led the team to the Super Bowl in 2015.