Cam Newton Goes Viral After Argument With Football Camp Attendee

Cam Newton held a football camp recently, providing the opportunity for many young athletes to learn some important lessons on the field. However, one attendee went viral along with Newton after starting an argument. He talked trash to the former NFL MVP, sparking a fascinating back-and-forth.

"You a free agent," the attendee yelled as Newton walked along the sideline. The former first-overall pick turned around and responded with "I'm rich." This comment did not stop the youth. He simply continued to argue with Newton while saying that the quarterback is "about to be poor."

While the majority of the argument focused on financial gains and losses, Newton changed the topic. "Where's your dad?" he asked. "Let me talk to your dad. I'm not talking to a little boy." The argument continued as the surrounding players pulled out their phones and began filming the interaction.

"How can this kid even talk to a pro athlete of any kind like that. Disrespectful," one Twitter user commented on social media after watching the viral interaction. Several others weighed in and made comments about the argument. Many said that the kid should not have been so disrespectful after showing up to Newton's camp. Though a few said that the young football player was only talking trash because the camera was rolling.

Professional athletes also weighed in on the viral moment. Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant said that Newton should have "sent his a— home." Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks also talked about the argument, saying "Probably should ask him how to be a MVP in the league you probably wanna play in first.."

Newton is coming off his first and likely only season with the New England Patriots. He joined the team on a one-year, $1.75 million deal and replaced Tom Brady in the starting lineup. Newton struggled to connect with a rotating cast of receivers during the season while only throwing for 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 592 yards and two touchdowns.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Patriots will likely part ways with Newton after a 7-9 season. He will become a free agent and seek another opportunity in the NFL. Where he lands remains a mystery, but Newton found considerable success during his career with the Carolina Panthers, including a 15-1 season in 2015.