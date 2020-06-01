Floyd Mayweather Offers to Pay for Funeral Services of George Floyd

✖

Floyd Mayweather is looking to help the family of George Floyd by paying for his funeral services. According to Hollywood Unlocked, the former boxing champion is offering to pay for all four funeral services which will be in Houston, Minnesota, Charlotte and another location that has yet to be announced. Confirmed by TMZ, Mayweather said he thought it's the right thing to do as George grew up with Anzel Jennings, who is the CEO of the TMT music label which Mayweather helped launch. It's unclear if Floyd's family has accepted Mayweather's offer.

Floyd was killed last week in Minneapolis while being detained by four police officers. One of the officers had his knee on Floyd's neck, which led to Floyd saying "I can't breathe" before his death. His body has been sent to Houston where the first funeral service will take place. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the funeral plans on Saturday, but no details about exactly when and where the services will take place have been released. "This is our house. This is the same city that George Floyd grew up, And his body will be returning to this city. To his city," Turner said via News 18 in Houston.

Since Floyd is from Houston, the city had a protest as well as other cities across the country over the weekend. And the protest in Houston led to riots, which has led to Texas Governor Greg Abbott declaring a State of Disaster for all of Texas. "Every Texan and every American has the right to protest and I encourage all Texans to exercise their First Amendment rights," Abbott said. However, violence against others and the destruction of property is unacceptable and counterproductive." Abbott went on to say that the state needs to maintain order and make sure that the peaceful protesters have their voices heard.

Mayweather retired from boxing in 2017 and ended his career with a 50-0 record. His last match was against former UFC Champion Conor McGregor and won the bout in the 10th round via TKO. During his career, Mayweather has defeated the likes of Oscar De La Hoya, Shane Mosley and Manny Pacquiao. He won on his first title in 1998 and claimed a total of 15 titles in five different weight classes.