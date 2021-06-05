Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul: Time, Channel and How to Watch

✖

The boxing match between Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul is here. After months of talk, the boxing legend and YouTube star will get in the ring this Sunday for an exhibition bout. Fans can watch the fight on Showtime pay-per-view for $49.99 starting at 8 p.m. ET. Mayweather vs. Paul can also be seen on Showtime.com or the Showtime app.

Due to Paul's lack of experience, many believe Mayweather will win the match easily. However, Paul recently told TMZ that he's ready to take Mayweather down. "I've tried for over the past 8 months to put myself in the future and imagine how I would feel when the time came down to it and yeah, it's here. Another day at the office," Paul said. "The question is gonna be ... where were you when Logan Paul beat Floyd Mayweather?!?! You're gonna remember that moment. You don't wanna miss it! Trust me!"

Official rules for the Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul fight: —No winner or judges

—KOs allowed

—Eight three-minute rounds

—12 oz. gloves, no headgear

—190-pound weight limit for Paul pic.twitter.com/lKvR1Xa39I — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 3, 2021

Paul has confidence, which is key. However, he's facing a boxer who hasn't lost a professional fight in his entire career (50-0). Mayweather is known for his defensive style of boxing, which means there likely won't be a knockout from him in the early rounds. In an interview with Complex, Mayweather said if he wanted to, he could "go out there" and "knock him out in the first round."

Mayweather also explained why everyone needs to watch his battle with Paul. I"t’s not just the main event but the undercard," he said. "One of these guys on the undercard could be the next Floyd Mayweather. We have a lot of exciting young fighters that we’ve signed to Mayweather Promotions so we want everyone to tune in and buy the pay-per-view because, like I said, we’re looking for the next Floyd Mayweather. And we also got a couple of championship bouts leading up to the main event and we also got the former NFL wide receiver, the great Chad Ochocinco, fighting in his pro debut so it’s going to be a great card." As mentioned in the above tweet, there will be no official winner since there are no judges. Either way, fans are going to in for a show.