Floyd Mayweather Has Emotional Reaction to Being Inducted Into Boxing Hall of Fame

Floyd Mayweather was officially inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame over the weekend and was very emotional when talking about his career. On Sunday night, Mayweather showed his appreciation to the International Boxing Hall of Fame for honoring him.

"I done a lot in my career, but this is by far the best," said Mayweather, who credited his mom, dad and sister for the majority of his success, per ESPN. "I want to thank the International Boxing Hall of Fame for giving me this. This right here is going to my dad because he deserves it. Bernard Hopkins said it best, 'You've got to earn it,' and my dad earned this ring. I want to say thank you to everybody for your support. I want to tell all the fighters — thank you, you guys are remarkable. There wouldn't be no me without you guys."

The International Boxing Hall of Fame ceremony was postponed for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which meant that 36 people were honored on Saturday. Mayweather is part of the Class of 2021 which also includes Wladimir Klitschko and Andre Ward. The Class of 2020 includes Hopkins, Juan Manuel Marquez and "Sugar" Shane Mosley, and the Class of 2022 features Roy Jones Jr., Miguel Cotto, James Toney and female champions Regina Halmich and Holly Holm. The ceremony took place at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino in Verona, New York.

"I don't really know what to say," Mayweather said, per Boxing Junkie. "I told myself I wouldn't cry, but this is something beautiful. This is one of the best days of my life." In his career, Mayweather posted a 50-0 record with 27 knockouts and earned over $800 million in career. Mayweather made sure to show love to his father who trained him to be a legendary boxer.

"I love my dad because without him, this wouldn't be possible," Mayweather said. "He's the best trainer ever. There will never be another trainer that's better than my dad." Mayweather went on to say that his father told him not to take more punishment in the ring than needed. "I said, 'You know what? I'm going to take less punishment,'" he said. "I want to retire on my own terms, and I want to make smart investments so I'm able to live a comfortable life once my career is over."