Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguard Reportedly Beats Fan Following Photo Request

Floyd Mayweather was in the middle of the fight right before Thanksgiving, but he wasn’t the one knocking people out. According to TMZ Mayweather’s bodyguard beat a fan after asking him to take a photo with the boxing legend. TMZ obtained a video of the bodyguard punching the fan, whose name is Juan Calderon and all this happened on Thanksgiving Eve.

Mayweather was at a mall in Las Vegas with his girlfriend and the rest of his crew. Calderon, who works at the mall, approached Mayweather for a photo and he blew him off which led to Calderon saying they were “acting like d––s.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

That led to one of Mayweather’s men confronting Calderon about the comments. He tried to smooth things over with the man, but another man, who is reported to be the bodyguard, approached Calderon and reportedly punched him three-five times.

Calderon told TMZ that Mayweather watched him getting attacked and did nothing. He went to the hospital to get checked out and did not sustain any injuries. Calderon did file a police report and they arrived at the mall around 9:30 p.m. However, sources close to Mayweather told TMZ that Calderon was attacking Mayweather and his crew and he was looking for a fight.

If Calderon is looking for a fight, Mayweather is the wrong person to mess with because he’s one of the best to ever do it. He has competed in 50 fights in his career and has won all of them. Mayweather has won multiple championships in five weight classes and he also won the bronze medal at the Olympic Games in Atlanta back in 1996.

It was recently reported that Mayweather is “coming out of retirement” in 2020 but it looks like he will be doing some work for UFC.

“Eventually I will move on to build my brand in MMA, but for right now I’m in boxing, and boxing will always be at the top as long as I’m involved,” Mayweather said.

It’s unlikely he will return to the ring because of the injuries that have occurred lately.

“I’ve got calls to get back into the ring, but my health is my wealth,” Mayweather said to Reuters. “Boxing is a very, very brutal sport. In the last few years, a lot of fighters have died inside that squared circle.”