Metallica Announce Huge US Stadium Tour

Metallica has announced a continuation of their huge M72 U.S. stadium tour. On Thursday, the iconic thrash metal band revealed that they will be playing in 14 additional cities in 2025, with some stops being part of their "No Repeat Weekends" sets and others being one-night-only performances. Joining the band on the trek will be Pantera, Limp Bizkit, Suicidal Tendencies, and Ice Nine Kills.

"When the concept of the No Repeat Weekend was born a few years ago, we weren't quite sure what to expect," the band explained in a new statement. "Now – several years later – following the 40th Anniversary shows in San Francisco, an initial run of two show stands in '21 at a few festivals, and M72 weekend celebrations in 22 different cities around the world in '23 and '24, we think it's a keeper.

"Seeing fans from far corners of the planet connecting with other 'Tallica family members and creating a full weekend experience together has been more than we ever dreamed it would be," the band's statement added. "There's no doubt that we need to extend this party into 2025!"

Notably, Metallica also noted, "As always, a portion of proceeds from every ticket sold will go to local charities via the band's foundation, All Within My Hands. Established in 2017 as a way to give back to communities that have supported Metallica over the years, All Within My Hands has raised over $15 million, providing $8.2 million in grants to career and technical education programs, including the ground-breaking Metallica Scholars Initiative, now in its sixth year, over $3.6 million to combat food insecurity, and more than $3.5 million to disaster relief efforts."

