Floyd Mayweather and 50 Cent’s Feud Was Just Reignited

Rapper 50 Cent and boxer Floyd Mayweather have been known for their on-off feuds throughout the past half-decade, but the issues have been fairly quiet in recent months. The situation has since changed after the rapper said that Gervonta Davis “stole” Mayweather’s lady. The two-time super featherweight world champion is viewed as Mayweather’s protege.

“I don’t know what the f—,” 50 Cent said in a social media post, per TMZ. “Nelly took one of the b—, Ray J took one of the b—, now Gervonta done took one of the b—. He bought the b— a Bentley, Maybach, motherf—ing condo and all that s—. Now Gervonta got the b—? N—a probably want to put a suicide note, man.”

In response to these comments, Mayweather actually responded to TMZ. Although he took a slightly different approach. Instead of making spiteful comments about 50 Cent, the 42-year-old expressed his adoration for Davis and even explained that he is like family.

“He’s an unbelievable fighter and they can’t stop him,” Floyd said. “He’s the best at what he do. I’m behind him. I look at him like a son, ya know? I’ve been working with him for years now. And, the only thing we’re gonna do is keep racking those victories and beating the best they got out there.”

Considering that 50 Cent and Mayweather were once close friends, it could serve as more of a surprise that they had a falling out, especially with the real reason being fairly unknown. There was a back-and-forth back in 2018 that started with the rapper teasing Mayweather for purchasing an $18 million Jacob and Co. watch, but that was only one incident among many.

According to Complex News, the rift reportedly began with an attempted business relationship on the part of 50 Cent. At least, that was the way in which Mayweather described the situation.

“Me and 50 Cent were riding in my Lamborghini one day and he said, ‘you know, I got the promotion company.’” Floyd said. He reportedly responded to the proposition by saying, “it took me from 1987 till now to build my brand. I don’t want nothin from G unit, whatever you got going on, let’s just remain friends.”

As the boxer explained, it was at that point that 50 Cent reportedly told Mayweather that he owed him money. He disagreed with this assessment, which only kicked off the longtime feud.

At this point, the back-and-forth about Gervonta Davis and the alleged “lady stealing” is smaller in scale than some of the previous interactions, but it does only add to the belief that this feud is nowhere near finished.

(Photo Credit: Bryan Steffy/BBMA2016/Getty)