Fixer Upper’ Star Chip Gaines Hypes up Baylor Ahead of Oklahoma Game: ‘The Table Is Set’

The Baylor Bears entered Saturday’s slate of college action looking for a chance at redemption. Back on Nov. 16, the Waco-based university hosted the Oklahoma Sooners but ultimately fell short of victory. With a rematch on the docket, Fixer Upper co-host Chip Gaines wanted to point out that the “table is set” for a victory.

The longtime Baylor supporter tweeted out his preview of the game on Saturday, making it very clear that he wanted Oklahoma to lose during this December battle. “The table is set.. now all we have to do is WIN! #sicEm” he wrote on Twitter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Unlike the previous matchup, however, the stakes were much higher during Saturday’s battle. The winner of Baylor versus Oklahoma would be crowned the Big 12 Champion. A spot in the Allstate Sugar Bowl was on the line, and Gaines clearly wanted his favorite team to secure their spot.

Additionally, both Baylor and Oklahoma entered Saturday’s battle with hopes of being named to the College Football Playoffs. Utah was ahead of both teams in line for a spot, but the Utes lost in the PAC-12 Championship Game to the Oregon Ducks. It’s entirely possible that a spot may have opened up for either Baylor or Oklahoma. Although the outcome of the SEC Championship Game could also play a role.

In the first battle of the two teams, Oklahoma reigned victorious in enemy territory, securing a 34-31 victory over Baylor. This loss was the first of the season for Gaines’ favorite team, and it dropped them to the same record (9-1) as the Sooners.

Both Gaines and his wife, Joanna were on hand for the first game, having served as celebrity guest pickers on ESPN’s College GameDay. The celebrity couple turned heads by arriving for the event on a massive John Deere tractor, and they quickly said that Baylor would take care of business at home.

At first, it appeared that they would be proven correct as the Bears jumped out to an early lead. However, Jalen Hurts and the Oklahoma offense mounted a furious 25-point comeback during the primetime battle.

Would this Big 12 Championship game play out any differently? According to CBS Sports, Oklahoma entered the day as 8.5-point favorites. This was partially due to the growth of the Sooners defense, as well as Baylor securing victory by only one possession in six different games. The Bears went 5-1 during this stretch, with the one loss coming at the hands of the Sooners.

Photo Credit: Jared C. Tilton/Getty