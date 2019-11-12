‘First Take’ Hosts Say Jason Garrett Is Holding Dallas Cowboys Back

Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett is currently in the last year of his contract with the team and is sitting at a crossroads. If he leads America’s Team deep into the playoffs, he will likely land an extension. If not, he will be looking for a new job. In the eyes of First Take hosts Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman, there should be no question about Garrett’s future.

The co-hosts commented on Garrett’s tenuous position on Monday morning, expressing in no uncertain terms how they feel about his ability to lead the Cowboys to the Super Bowl. Both Kellerman and Smith agree that this is one of the most talented rosters in the entire league, but they think that Garrett is holding it back.

“If and when they make the playoffs, when you look at … I’m talking about 1-22, the Cowboys might be the most talented team in football,” Kellerman said. “And Jason Garrett might stop them from winning the Super Bowl.”

It’s safe to say @maxkellerman and @stephenasmith are *not* fans of Jason Garrett 😳 pic.twitter.com/MypG0Gbrrb — First Take (@FirstTake) November 11, 2019

To further Kellerman’s point, Smith stated that they very rarely question the talent of the Dallas Cowboys. Instead, they focus on whether or not the team can win those crucial games at the end of the year or in the playoffs. His example of this was three consecutive seasons in which the Cowboys went 8-8 and failed to win an important division game to finish the year.

Following a loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football, the Cowboys fell to 5-4 after starting the year 3-0. Dallas is tied with the rival Philadelphia Eagles in the win-loss column, but they have a slight lead in the division due to a head-to-head victory in a recent matchup.

With a roster that features Ezekiel Elliott at running back, Dak Prescott at quarterback, and a talented starting trio of receivers, it’s very likely that Dallas will bounce back from the recent loss to Minnesota and secure a spot in the playoffs. They are the healthiest team in the NFC East and have won the past three games against the rival Eagles.

Once the postseason arrives, however, will the Cowboys finally meet or surpass the expectations and win more than one game? The belief among ownership and in the media is that this roster is unquestionably talented enough to win and reach the Super Bowl. Garrett is the one causing concern, and the comments by Kellerman and Smith just prove that point.

(Photo Credit: Al Pereira/Getty)