First Look at Tom Brady in Tampa Bay Buccaneers Uniform Revealed

It's now really official with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the team released photos of the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback in his new uniform. The Bucs shared four photos of Brady, which includes him in the Bucs helmet as well as him in the home, away and alternate uniforms.

Brady signed with the Bucs in March after spending the last 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. In an interview with reporters, Brady revealed why he signed with a team that hasn't been to the playoffs since 2007. "There were a lot of things that really were intriguing to me about the organization – the players, and the coaches, and the willingness of everyone to try to accomplish the goal of what playing football is, which is to win," he said. "I'm going to try to do everything I can in my position and what I’m responsible for to make that happen. And I’ve got to trust that everyone else is doing the exact same thing. In that part, it’s no different than what I’ve experienced for 20 years in my own role."

On Monday, the Bucs teased Brady in the uniform by showing a shadow of him in the red jersey. The shadow covered Brady face and the Bucs asked "When should we release the first photos of @TomBrady in a Bucs uniform? On Twitter, Brady responded "Tomorrow."

Brady leaves New England as one the most successful QB in NFL history. Along with leading the team to six championships, Brady was named Super Bowl MVP four times. He's also a three-time winner of the MVP award while ranking second all-time in passing yards and passing touchdowns. When he signed his contract with the Bucs, Brady wrote a letter to Pats fans, showing his appreciation for them over the years.

"If there's one thing anyone can say for sure, it's that New Englanders understand what fandom is all about," he wrote. "New Englanders just really, really love their sports. That's maybe because compared to New York, or Chicago, or Los Angeles, Boston feels less like a big city than it does a large small town. Even if you don't know everybody in Boston, you feel like you know everybody. The fans feel like they're part of our team, and my teammates and I felt the same way about them."