Fight Island: UFC Provides Construction Update for Yas Island Fights, and Fans Are Fired Up

The calendar turned to July on Wednesday and started the countdown toward UFC 251. This is the first fight on Fight Island, which is actually Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Dana White and the fight promotion celebrated the occasion by releasing an update video. This short clip showed the construction progress and revealed that the fights will actually take place on the beach.

When the UFC fans saw this video, they expressed a mixture of surprise and excitement. Some were fired up when they saw the octagon sitting on the sand. Having the water serve as the backdrop will provide a unique feel during UFC 251 and the other July events, and these fans are ready for the change. Others were surprised that this is actually taking place. They viewed White's announcement as a "Fyre Festival" situation and never expected the fights to take place. Seeing the construction made the upcoming Fight Island events a reality.