Woman Who Stabbed Terrelle Pryor Reportedly Charged With Attempted Murder

Following a stabbing incident that resulted in former NFL receiver Terrelle Pryor landing in critical condition, a woman named Shalaya Briston has been arrested. She is being charged with criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault. Pryor was also arrested and is facing charges of simple assault, according to the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office.

Following the stabbing incident that led to Pryor walking into UPMC Mercy around 4:30 a.m. ET, the former Ohio State wide receiver was listed as being in critical condition. Although he was expected to survive according those closest to him. He underwent surgery and is now in stable condition.

It was not revealed at the time what led to the stabbing incident. The Pittsburgh Police also did not release the Pryor’s name at the time. Although sources did later reveal to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that the free-agent receiver was the unnamed victim. The incident reportedly occurred at the Heinz Lofts apartment complex, which was confirmed by the law enforcement officers on hand for the investigation.

Various news agencies are saying former Jeanette and Ohio State stand out an NFL player Terrelle Pryor was stabbed inside Heinz lofts last night neighbors told me he lived here @WPXIMelanie @PghPoliceChief @WPXI @WPXIAaronMartin @WPXIRickEarle pic.twitter.com/edWbU1sGHg — Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) November 30, 2019

Pryor hasn’t played in the NFL this season, but he recently spent the preseason with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was later released in September as part of roster cuts after catching three passes for 26 yards.

After joining the Oakland Raiders as a third-round pick in the supplemental draft due to a scandal at Ohio State University, Pryor spent seven seasons in the league. He also played for the New York Jets, the Washington Redskins, the Buffalo Bills, and the Cleveland Browns. He appeared in 51 games while catching 115 passes for 1,563 yards and seven touchdowns.

Pryor’s best season as a receiver came in 2016 when he topped 1,000 receiving yards and caught four touchdowns. The Browns only won a single game that season, but Pryor kept the offense competitive in many of these battles.

Pryor also spent time as a quarterback early in his career, attempting 311 passes. He achieved 56.3 percent completion on his throws, tallying 1,994 yards and nine touchdowns. He also led the Raiders to a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers after starting a game with a 93-yard touchdown run.

