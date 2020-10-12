FanDuel Not Working: Stat Provider Down and Twitter Is Not Happy

FanDuel stopped working on the day where it's used the most. On Sunday afternoon, there were nearly 3,000 reports of the daily fantasy sports and online sportsbook site being down. The company's customer support Twitter account announced the stat provider was down and were working on the issue.

"Our stat provider is currently experiencing a major service disruption," FD Customer Support wrote on Twitter. "This may result in delays to in-game live scoring, however all stats will be updated prior to settlement of contests. We apologize for any inconvenience!" On Sunday night, FD Customer Support announced it has found the problem and thanked everyone for their patience.

"We appreciate everyone's continued patience during our stats provider's Live Scoring outages this weekend," the tweet read. "They have identified the cause and are working diligently to restore service. We recognize the importance of live scoring to the DFS experience." FanDuel was founded in 2009 and fans used the site to play daily fantasy games so they can win money. The site also allows sports betting in the states where sports gambling is legal. There are millions of FanDuel users, which meant there were a lot of unhappy people on Sunday, which had a full slate of NFL games, the start of the American League Championship Series in baseball and Game 6 of the NBA Finals.