FanDuel Not Working: Stat Provider Down and Twitter Is Not Happy
FanDuel stopped working on the day where it's used the most. On Sunday afternoon, there were nearly 3,000 reports of the daily fantasy sports and online sportsbook site being down. The company's customer support Twitter account announced the stat provider was down and were working on the issue.
"Our stat provider is currently experiencing a major service disruption," FD Customer Support wrote on Twitter. "This may result in delays to in-game live scoring, however all stats will be updated prior to settlement of contests. We apologize for any inconvenience!" On Sunday night, FD Customer Support announced it has found the problem and thanked everyone for their patience.
"We appreciate everyone's continued patience during our stats provider's Live Scoring outages this weekend," the tweet read. "They have identified the cause and are working diligently to restore service. We recognize the importance of live scoring to the DFS experience." FanDuel was founded in 2009 and fans used the site to play daily fantasy games so they can win money. The site also allows sports betting in the states where sports gambling is legal. There are millions of FanDuel users, which meant there were a lot of unhappy people on Sunday, which had a full slate of NFL games, the start of the American League Championship Series in baseball and Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
Following resolution of these issues (expected Mon 10/12), We will credit a 50% net lossback across impacted slates (where net losses above $10; paid as site credit; max $100 credit). Any user not credited under the lossback will receive a voucher to next week's Sunday Million.— FD Customer Support (@FanDuel_Support) October 12, 2020
Wow @FanDuel is still down? Smh— AntiBreakNate (@Mdnate) October 12, 2020
Our stats provider is still experiencing a major service disruption. We are working with them to have all player's scores available and finalized as soon as possible. We will provide any updates here as they happen, and once again appreciate everyone's patience.— FD Customer Support (@FanDuel_Support) October 12, 2020
Still no fix. #FanDuel where is the sense of urgency ? What the hell is going on !? #FanDuelDown get this trending. @DraftKings is clearly the better app/platform.— P (@Let_There_Be_Me) October 12, 2020
FanDuel live scoring is STILL DOWN. Lol.— Simon Shark Coochie Lover Phoenix (@DJGeminiLyfe) October 12, 2020
@FanDuel How is your site still down?!!— Jason Briggs (@JsnABriggs) October 12, 2020
#FanDuelDown this company is still down and hasn't bothered contacted their customers on how they plan to remedy this situation! They ruined my day but I'm small player, can't imagine how the ppl that play thousands of$$ r feeling! What an awful way 2 do biz!— Mike Cohen (@mikecv2k) October 12, 2020
I would think reliability and accuracy would be your two most important attributes. You apparently don't have that. How can you be trusted unless you make good on everyone since you have been down.— Madipup Sports (@madipuppy17) October 12, 2020
Just wanted to provide another update (since you guys won’t) for everyone using your service. It’s still down. What an embarrassment. Put my funds back so I can over hop over to @DraftKings for the Braves & Dodgers game tonight.— Matthew Smith (@MatthewJSmith47) October 12, 2020
Fanduel has been down as well. Fantrax isn't the only client that uses this stat provider.— James Osteen (@jamesosteen1984) October 12, 2020
@FanDuel_Support how is Yahoo, ESPN, AND NFL live scoring still up but y'all's stat provider still down? Now would be a good time to switch providers or procure a backup, sheesh. Now it's smelling like a hack.— Jon 🤘🏿🧢 (@JonPCole) October 12, 2020
Haven't played on @FanDuel in a long time (- free money they give me). Yday's handling of events is just reinforcement of that decision.
BUT if you keep playing there, they'll keep making poor decisions bc you've proved to them that they can treat you like💩& you'll stay.— Mat Houchens 🥃 (@MatHouchens) October 12, 2020
@FanDuel Stats Provider goes down Saturday and no mention of it before kickoff Sunday... Time to make the switch to DK.— Dave Lewis (@Dav_Lewi) October 12, 2020
@FanDuel_Support still no stats you guys took peoples money knowing it was down and your solution to it is trash. You lost a lot of people with this one!— Greens (@Greens59686531) October 12, 2020
#MondayMorning— patty b (@luvvb1) October 12, 2020
And still #FanDuelDown
How is this possible?
😡
Big power flex by FanDuel. Showing us just how weak we really are. #FanDuel #FanDuelDown— Ricky Bias (@rickyb8782) October 12, 2020
You've got to be kidding me. How us it still down? When sleepers stats were screwed up in week 1, they got that shit fixed in two hours tops. On top of that you're screwing everyone out of their money. You just lost a lot of customers and that's your fault. No customer service.— Ashley (@BlueMonkey1434) October 12, 2020
I'm surprised I haven't seen more complaints from the #DFS community about @FanDuel live scoring being down all day Sunday and still not resolved this a.m. Must be a normal thing for them.#FanDuel— Jim Le Moine (@JimmieKrackKorn) October 12, 2020
Perhaps there should be a “back up plan” should their stats provider go down. Morons.— EDDIII (@EddieDeMarino) October 12, 2020
Ugh. This is the biggest @FanDuel day that I've ever had. Of course the site has been down since this morning... 😐— 𝙅𝙚𝙛𝙛 𝙋𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙙𝙜𝙚👖🎉 (@PantsPartyRadio) October 12, 2020
Come on @FanDuel. What in the world? You’ve been down for scoring all day.— Adam McMunn (@McMunnAdam) October 12, 2020