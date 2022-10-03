Fan at Pittsburgh Steelers Game Dies After Fall From Escalator

A fan at Sunday's Pittsburgh Steelers game died after following a fall on an escalator at Acrisure Stadium, according to the Assocaited Press. Police and emergency service personnel were alerted after a male spectator fell around 4:45 p.m. local time shortly after the end of the Steelers game against the New York Jets, according to the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety. First responders administered care for the man before he was transported to the hospital where he died. On Monday, the victim was identified as 27-year-old Dalton Ryan Keane of Monaca, Pennsylvania according to WTAE in Pittsburgh.

"We are aware of an unfortunate incident that occurred inside Acrisure Stadium today," the Steelers said in a statement. "We are working with local authorities and helping their investigation into the matter. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the guest's family."

Acrisure Stadium is the home of the Steelers and the University of Pittsburgh football team. The stadium, which seats over 60,000 fans and was recently called Heinz Field until February of this year when Kraft-Heinz's naming rights contract expired. Acrisure bought the naming rights for the stadium on a 15-year deal.

"We are excited to partner with Acrisure for the naming rights to our stadium," Steelers President Art Rooney II said in a statement at the time. "Acrisure provided us with an opportunity to ensure our stadium continues to be a valuable asset for our fans as well as keeping up with the market value of NFL stadiums. We are very appreciative to partner with Greg Williams and his company, and we look forward to a long, beneficial relationship for years to come."

Sunday was the second home game for the Steelers this season. The team lost to the Jets 24-20 and are now 1-3 on the year. During the game, the Steelers made a big change as they put in rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. After the game, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked if Pickett will be the team's new starting quarterback.

"I'm not going to talk extended as we sit here," Tomlin said, per the team's official website. "We did what we needed to do to put ourselves in position to win this game. We'll do it again. But I like to just keep it where we are in terms of what transpired here today. We'll deal with next week, next week."