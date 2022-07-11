Pittsburgh Steelers Announce New Name for Home Stadium

The Pittsburgh Steelers made one big change ahead of the 2022 season. On Monday, the team announced their home stadium will be called Acrisure Stadium after Acrisure bought the naming rights. The deal will last for 15 years, and the financial details were not released. Acrisure operates as a top-10 insurance broker that has grown its revenue to more than $3.8 billion in just over eight years.

"We are excited to partner with Acrisure for the naming rights to our stadium," Steelers President Art Rooney II said in a statement. "Acrisure provided us with an opportunity to ensure our stadium continues to be a valuable asset for our fans as well as keeping up with the market value of NFL stadiums. We are very appreciative to partner with Greg Williams and his company, and we look forward to a long, beneficial relationship for years to come."

We’re excited to announce that our home has been renamed Acrisure Stadium! @AcrisureLLC https://t.co/YzjP9Ap10j — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 11, 2022

The Steelers' home stadium was called Heinz Field for the last 20 years (2001-2021). Heinz is headquartered in Pittsburgh and signed a 20-year deal for the stadium back in 2001, which is when the stadium opened. "The Pittsburgh Steelers are an institution in American sports and a globally recognized brand. Partnering with the Steelers is the opportunity of a lifetime and a tremendous honor," Greg Williams, Acrisure Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, said.

"Through Acrisure Stadium, we will increase awareness of the extraordinary advantage Acrisure brings our clients while conveying our strong sense of community. Relatedly, we are eager to invest in the Pittsburgh community and broader region as we chart our course to an unforgettable first season. This relationship truly embodies and aligns two organizations that have high standards and are determined to achieve great things."

The Kraft Heinz company released a statement reacting to the news. "While we worked diligently with the Steelers for several months around a new naming rights deal, they found a new partner willing to pay significantly more than we could justify. While our name will no longer be on the stadium, Heinz will remain a significant, long-term sponsor of the Steelers and we're excited to announce the details of our new partnership in the days ahead," the company said, per ESPN. The news comes a few months after longtime Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement from the NFL. The Steelers will play their first regular-season game at Acrisure Stadium on Sept. 18 against the New England Patriots.