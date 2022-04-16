Fan Controlled Football 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch Terrell Owens' Return to Pro Football

✖

The second season of Fan Controlled Football (FCF) is here, and fans will get to see the return of Pro Football Hal of Famer Terrell Owens. Earlier this month, Owens announced that he will play for the Zappers of the FCF, making it the first time since 2012 he has played any type of pro football. The first week of the FCF will start on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET but Owens and Zappers will take the field at 7 p.m. ET. All the games will be played at the Pratt-Pullman Yards in Atlanta and will stream on Twitch, NBCLX and Peacock.

FCF puts fans right in the action as they choose their team and call the team's plays during the game. Owens will be playing alongside former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel who joined the league last year. The Zappers have four notable owners — social media star Bob Menery, New York Mets pitcher Trevor May, Ronnie Singh of NBA 2K and Dalvin Cook who is a star running back for the Minnesota Vikings.

"I can't wait to play football at a high level again," Owens said in a press release. "I'm happy to be part of a league that is redefining the game and bringing a level of fan interaction to sports that has never been done before. I'm pumped to have fans dial up the plays for me and will see you all on April 16!"

Owens played in the NFL for 15 seasons, spending the majority of his time with the San Francisco 49ers. The star wide receiver was named to the Pro Bowl six times, the All-Pro First Team five times and led the NFL in receiving touchdowns three times. Owens was selected to the 2000s All-Decade Team and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

"Fans are going to have the opportunity to call plays for a Hall of Fame wide receiver and watch the games from his point of view on Fubo Sports Network. This is truly groundbreaking, and we couldn't be more excited to have one of the best players in NFL history join the FCF," said Sohrob Farudi, Co-Founder and CEO of Fan Controlled Football. "While FCF is a fun and interactive experience for our fans, it is also pro football played at an elite level. I have no doubt T.O. is going to amaze everyone once he steps on that field. LFG!"