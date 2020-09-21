Social Media Explodes After Falcons Blow 20-Point Lead to Cowboys

The Atlanta Falcons suffered a brutal loss on Sunday afternoon, falling to the Dallas Cowboys 40-39. The Cowboys were favored to win, but the Falcons were up 20-0 in the first quarter and ended up getting outscored 30-10 in the second half. This was the first time since the Super Bowl four years ago where the Falcons lost a game when leading 20 points or more. Not only that, but the Falcons are also the first team since 1933 to lose a game while scoring 39 points and committing zero turnovers.

The one play that stands out happened towards the end of the game where the Cowboys got the ball back on an onside kick for the go-ahead field goal. The Falcons had a chance to recover the kick, but the players who were closest to the ball just watched it roll instead of recovering it. That move led to a lot of backlash on social media.

"It looked like it was a slow-roller as opposed to a high-bouncer," Falcons coach Dan Quinn said. "We've got to go capture it when the moment comes. I'll get a better view of it tonight, but from what I saw, it was a slow-roller and one that we should make the aggressive move to go get it." For the first time since 2007, the Falcons are 0-2 to start of the year. And fans are ready to see Quinn get fired as soon as possible.