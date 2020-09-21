Social Media Explodes After Falcons Blow 20-Point Lead to Cowboys
The Atlanta Falcons suffered a brutal loss on Sunday afternoon, falling to the Dallas Cowboys 40-39. The Cowboys were favored to win, but the Falcons were up 20-0 in the first quarter and ended up getting outscored 30-10 in the second half. This was the first time since the Super Bowl four years ago where the Falcons lost a game when leading 20 points or more. Not only that, but the Falcons are also the first team since 1933 to lose a game while scoring 39 points and committing zero turnovers.
The one play that stands out happened towards the end of the game where the Cowboys got the ball back on an onside kick for the go-ahead field goal. The Falcons had a chance to recover the kick, but the players who were closest to the ball just watched it roll instead of recovering it. That move led to a lot of backlash on social media.
"It looked like it was a slow-roller as opposed to a high-bouncer," Falcons coach Dan Quinn said. "We've got to go capture it when the moment comes. I'll get a better view of it tonight, but from what I saw, it was a slow-roller and one that we should make the aggressive move to go get it." For the first time since 2007, the Falcons are 0-2 to start of the year. And fans are ready to see Quinn get fired as soon as possible.
This is legitimately one of the craziest onside kick mistakes I’ve ever seen in the #NFL. pic.twitter.com/bYk1qoqK7Z— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) September 20, 2020
The Falcons after blowing a 20-point lead to the Cowboys: pic.twitter.com/wausYKthNw— ESPN (@espn) September 20, 2020
prevnext
Chuck felt the pain after the Falcons loss today 😅 pic.twitter.com/fr9SlJJv3W— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) September 20, 2020
I’ll give credit to the Falcons, when they lose, they lose in style and memorable fashion. The Falcons have to be the best losers of all time.— Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 20, 2020
The falcons didn’t just lose that game— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 20, 2020
prevnext
Omg🤯🤯— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) September 20, 2020
My Louisville Cardinals lost last night & My Atlanta Falcons lost in disbelief fashion today...You know what, I just text my wife to put me a “COLD-BREW” 🍺 on the counter so I can chug it when I walk in the house..Then I’m gone lite my🔥 Fire Pit & make s’mores with my daughter— Harry Douglas (@HDouglas83) September 20, 2020
I love how Twitter's asking me "what's happening" in this picture. I can tell you what's happening. The #Falcons are choking again. That's what's happening. pic.twitter.com/AdNSz4jFcm— Greg Ledet (@GregLedet) September 20, 2020
prevnext
#Saints fans watching the Falcons blow a huge lead and losing in typical epic fashion... pic.twitter.com/0bMjTfaq9V— Scott Prather (@Scott_1420) September 20, 2020
Swear to god I am done wit NFL @AtlantaFalcons my goddess!!!!!— Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) September 20, 2020
RIP to the only fan the Falcons had left. https://t.co/YffyWQamGq— Jon DeTrinis (@JonDeTrinis) September 20, 2020
prevnext
Over the weekend, @stephenasmith got the full experience of being a #Falcons fan. pic.twitter.com/75Wa862Z7Z— Evan Birchfield (@EvanBirchfield) September 21, 2020
i honestly think this is one of the worst plays i have ever seen. falcons should be investigated for throwing the game, it’s really that inexplicably bad https://t.co/pX62tN1wEY— charles (#1 summer allergy hater) mcdonald (@FourVerts) September 21, 2020
Good morning. Why is Dan Quinn still the coach of the Falcons?— SportsTalkATL.com (@SportsTalkATL) September 21, 2020
prevnext
Falcons fan (@Harlen_S) writes resignation letter to team after loss to Cowboys. 😂 https://t.co/SbussvvsKX pic.twitter.com/xHGtumXByh— theScore (@theScore) September 21, 2020
I THINK THE FALCONS ARE TRYING TO KILL ME.. WE THE BEST LOSERS EVER 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ex1p48rMc9— #next2blow (@iamspencerneal) September 21, 2020
You should be aloud to renounce your fandom in the Falcons but first you have to go to prison for 6 months. I think most would accept this— PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) September 21, 2020
prevnext
.@ShannonSharpe on the Cowboys 20 point comeback vs the Falcons:
"The Falcons gagged this one. I don't know how Arthur Blank leaves Dan Quinn as the head coach, there's no way. This is unforgivable, this is atrocious, you cannot lose this game." pic.twitter.com/iikuHxNzX6— UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 21, 2020
Falcons finished 6-2 last year ruined their draft pick brought back DQ and basically threw a parade all off season about that finish and how they fixed the team only to start 0-2— Patrick Mahomes fan account (@__laxned) September 21, 2020
Welcome to yet another Monday that I’ll spend being mad online about how the Falcons have squandered Matt Ryan’s talent for years and years.— Jeanna Kelley (@jeannathomas) September 21, 2020
prev
Only the Falcons.— Matt Chernoff (@RealMattlanta) September 20, 2020