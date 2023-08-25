F1 Driver Daniel Ricciardo Hospitalized After Crash in Dutch Grand Prix Practice

Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo suffered a hand injury during a crash at the Dutch Grand Prix practice on Friday, according to ESPN. The accident happened when he lost control of his car and hit the barrier after Oscar Piastri spun out and into the wall at the first bank corner. When Ricciardo excited the damaged car, he was seen holding his left hand. He was then sent to the medical center at the Zandvoort circuit and was seen leaving with the arm in a sling. Ricciardo then went to a local hospital for further evaluation.

"We can confirm that Daniel Ricciardo has been transferred to the local hospital for further checks following his crash in FP2," read a brief statement from the FIA, per the F1's official website. Ricciardo's teammate Yuki Tsunoda, sent some well wishes to the 34-year-old.

A nasty moment for our Aussie pair during FP2



Daniel Ricciardo is being checked at the local hospital after the collision#DutchGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/RXdiSBLbtx — Formula 1 (@F1) August 25, 2023

"I just heard now, I think he's taken now to the hospital," Tsunoda said. "I didn't see… I was not really looking properly at the onboard, what happened there, so to be honest I didn't know even like it was that big. I hope he's okay. Especially he was doing well in FP2, the beginning onwards. We have to pray. We have to pray for… Hopefully he's in okay shape, at least, and we'll see how it goes. Obviously his safety and health is the priority."

Ricciardo is driving for AlphaTauri this year and has competed in two races. In his F1 career, Ricciardo has won eight races and has made 32 podiums. His last win was in 2021 when he placed first in the Italian Grand Prix. In an interview with The Independent in July, Ricciardo talked about returning this year and being on loan to AlphaTauri, the sister team of Red Bull.

"After Abu Dhabi last year, I wasn't sure if I'd ever race again," he said. "But coming back this year, I removed all ego and status. I do think this year will be the best thing that's ever happened to me and it will boost me now for the rest of my career. It honestly came at the right time… everything happens for a reason."