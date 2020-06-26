Ezekiel Elliott Sued After Dogs Allegedly Bit Pool Cleaner in 'Ambush'

✖

Ezekiel Elliott is being sued by a pool cleaner who was attacked by his dogs in March. According to TMZ, the woman claims the Dallas Cowboys star running back's dogs reportedly "ambushed" her, which led to her needed surgery for her injuries. This happened at his home in Frisco, Texas, on March 11, and the court documents claim Elliott's Rottweiler allegedly bit her arm and dragged her before the two Bulldogs started biting her legs.

The woman claims the injuries she suffered were so bad; she had surgery two weeks later to repair the damage done by the Rottweiler. The lawsuit goes on to state the woman is still having issues with her arm and is suffering from physical and mental pain. The exact amount of money the woman is asked for is unclear, but it's reportedly in the range of $200,000 to $1 million.

"Ezekiel was in no way negligent in connection with the alleged incident and intends to vigorously defend the lawsuit," Elliott's lawyer Frank Salzano said. June hasn't been the best month for Elliott. Along with the lawsuit, Elliott has tested positive for COVID-19. He recently talked about his contraction with the coronavirus with Scooter Magruder and said he's still hasn't been cleared to work out.

"I gotta wait," he said. "I could've went and got re-tested this week. But, I decided it wouldn't hurt to wait another week and just give myself more time to rest up. But I feel good." Elliott is one of the few Cowboys players who reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Several Houston Texans players tested positive for the diseases, and this comes less than three months before NFL regular season is scheduled to begin. The positive test also comes less than two months from the start of preseason play, but the pandemic has led to the league canceling the Hall of Fame Game between the Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 6.

"You got to put the health of the players first," Elliott said. "It's not even so much I would say the players' health because I mean I got corona and it didn't really affect me much but a lot of people have kids, they may have kids with asthma, they may have newborn babies, their parents or grandparents may live with them. We have to find a way just to make sure the players and their families and the coaches also and their families aren't put at risk."