Ezekiel Elliott Spotted on Plane Leaving Cabo for Dallas

The running back is in the air and headed back to Dallas, Texas. Tuesday morning, it was reported that Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott would be leaving Cabo and heading back to Dallas, along with agent Rocky Arceneaux. This created hope that a contract extension would be reached on Tuesday afternoon, opening up the possibility of Zeke rejoining the team for Wednesday’s practice and ultimately playing in Week 1’s battle against the New York Giants.

And now headed back to Dallas. pic.twitter.com/cooFUZCWlv — MTMills (@mills_mt) September 3, 2019

Well, the time of his departure was unknown, but some Cowboys fans on the flight were able to capture photos of Zeke boarding and searching for his seat. As it turns out, he was leaving Cabo shortly after 2 p.m. CT and is scheduled back in Texas around 5 p.m. CT. According to information provided by American Airlines, a flight from Cabo to Dallas takes roughly 2 hours and 45 minutes, depending on a number of factors. Whether or not Zeke is on one of the flights from American Airlines is unknown, but this does provide an estimate of when he will arrive in Texas.

Accounting for travel time, it’s very possible that Elliott will be signing his new deal this evening. If the nitty-gritty details of the extension have been figured out, it means that the contract could be announced as early as 5:30 p.m. CT. Of course, this all hinges on whether or not all of the critical details have been worked out.

For example, Elliott wants to earn more money than Los Angeles Rams star Todd Gurley, which puts his contract extension in the $60-90 million range, depending on guarantees and the length of the deal. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on Tuesday morning that the deal was very close, but there were some final points that had to be hashed out. Are the guarantees part of this final stretch of negotiations?

Either way, it does serve as a positive sign for the Cowboys faithful that Zeke has once again been spotted on an airplane heading back to Dallas. This means that the reports of a deal being close are less rumor and more likely accurate. Getting the top running back in the building in time for the 2019 regular season is clearly within reach.

Now, team owner Jerry Jones and Zeke’s agent, Arceneaux, just need to cross the finish line. Cowboys fans don’t want to read another report about Elliott departing for Cabo once again.