Ezekiel Elliott Shares Photo of Young Cowboys Fan, Explains Why He Plays the Game

Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys took care of business against the Los Angeles Rams, bringing an end to the three-game losing streak. Running back Ezekiel Elliott celebrated the victory by posting a photo on Instagram that showed him handing a football to a young fan. He also gave a fist bump to the kid in an Elliott jersey.

“Moments like this are why play this game,” the running back wrote in the caption of his photo, providing another reason for why he suits up each week. Yes, Elliott is a very wealthy running back after becoming the highest-paid player at his position, but he wants to make it very clear that he is dead set on bringing joy to the young fans.

Considering that Elliott piled up 117 rushing yards and two touchdowns during the 44-21 victory, there were many reasons for the fans to celebrate on Sunday.

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Switzer, who currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers, saw the photo on Instagram and loved Elliott’s approach. “You have a great heart brother,” Switzer wrote in response.

The Dallas Cowboys have not had many reasons to celebrate this season. They started off 3-0 but have since struggled throughout the year. Losing to the Buffalo Bills during the annual Thanksgiving celebration was a particularly low point for the franchise.

The Cowboys were 6-7 entering Sunday’s game and were in desperate need of a victory to remain atop the NFC East and in contention for a spot in the postseason. Elliott and the offense delivered with several big plays and 475 yards. They also avoided any turnovers during this blowout victory.

This game was particularly exciting for the young fans given that Elliott scored two touchdowns and immediately headed to the stands to celebrate. He has said that these moments are why he plays the game, and he proved this while giving fist bumps to the young fans.

With a battle in Philadelphia on the schedule for next Sunday, it’s unlikely that Elliott will find much support from the crowd at Lincoln Financial Field. This will be a game that likely decides the NFC East, and those that root for the Eagles will not want to see the Cowboys succeed. If Elliott scores a touchdown, he will have to carefully search the crowd for someone that will appreciate the interaction.

