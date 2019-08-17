Ezekiel Elliott Will Not Be Charged in Las Vegas Battery Case

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will not be charged in a Las Vegas battery case, according to TMZ. On May 19 at the Electric Daisy Carnival, 19-year old security guard Kyle Johnson was pushed over a metal railing and video released soon after showed Elliott involved.

However, it should be noted that “pushed” could be a term too aggressive for the situation, seemingly nothing more than a late night-early morning minor incident that reached headlines once Ezekiel Elliott’s name were included in the manner. The NFL previously decided against issuing any punishment to the Cowboys running back for the incident.

It’s been a whirlwind offseason for Elliott as he is seeking a multi-million dollar contract while currently holding out from Dallas Cowboys training camp until he receives said new deal. However, that’s just on the field. Away from it, his Cowboys team has been accused of assisting police covering up a 2017 car wreck in order for him to be available for the playoffs. Per our previous report on the situation, the Dallas Cowboys are now facing repercussions from a 2017 car wreck involving running back Ezekiel Elliott. TMZ Sports obtained a lawsuit claiming that the Cowboys and the Frisco Police Department helped cover up the severity of a car wreck. This suit, which was filed by attorney Larry Friedman, is seeking $20 million in damages from the Cowboys and Elliott.

As his lawsuit claims, the January 2017 accident involving Ronnie Hill’s BMW 750 and Zeke’s GMC Yukon was initially reported as a “minor accident” by the Frisco Police Department. However, Hill claims that the collision was so violent that the two vehicles were wedged together. They could only be separated with a tow truck.

According to the lawsuit, the collision was Elliott’s fault due to him being late for practice and allegedly running a red light. The impact caused $33,000 damage to Hill’s BMW. Hill also claims that the team “conspired with the Frisco Police [Department] to cover up the severity of the accident to assure that Elliott’s health would not be placed in question before their playoff game.”

This is the second lawsuit filed against Elliott by Hill. According to Bleacher Report, the first sought $1 million for medical costs, was filed in August 2018 and stated that Hill has “suffered, and continues to suffer serious, life-altering injuries and damages.”

It’s unclear when the Dallas Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott will come to terms on a new contract but sooner is better than later as the team has finally reached a point where a Super Bowl is now within reach.