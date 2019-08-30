Cowboys Fans React to Jerry Jones Admitting Ezekiel Elliott Will Likely Miss Games

At first, it looked liked the Dallas Cowboys would have star running back Ezekiel Elliott signed before the start of the season. Now, it’s very possible Elliott’s holdout could go into the early stages of the season and could miss a few games. Jones talked to reporters after the Cowboys final preseason game and he said the team is preparing to not have Elliott at the start of the year.

“I’m operating as though right now he’s going to miss regular-season games,” Jones said of the running back after the Cowboys concluded the preseason Thursday with a 17-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers via ESPN. “My entire expectation for what we’re putting together as a team right now would anticipate with him holding out and not having any training camp that he’s going to miss games. I just accept that.”

So how do the fans feel about this? Scroll down to find out.

Not Good Business

@EzekielElliott has two years left on his rookie deal.



It’s a horrible business practice for @dallascowboys to rip up a contract because a player is holding out.



That sets a bad precedent for every successful player to hold out.



Zeke not not playing this right. #NFL — MJ (@GiantsPride12) August 30, 2019

This fan doesn’t understand why the Cowboys are letting Elliott do this. The fan said, “[Ezekiel Elliott] has two years left on his rookie deal. It’s a horrible business practice for the [Dallas Cowboys] to rip up a contract because a player is holding out. That sets a bad precedent for every successful player to hold out. Zeke is not playing this right.”

That might be true, but the reality is he wants to be the highest-paid running back in the NFL since he has led the league in rushing two of the last three seasons.

Selfish Zeke

Cowboys fan here. Zeke is selfish. You have 2 years left on your contract. Show up and play. — Mitchell Martyn (@TimTomTender) August 30, 2019

Highest paid running back or not, this fan wants Zeke back on the field right now. “Cowboys fan here. Zeke is selfish. You have 2 years left on your contract. Show up and play,” he said.

That’s what every fan wants, and it does look like Elliott is selfish. However, he’s only protecting himself and getting as much money as he can just in case he suffers an injury.

Message for Jones and Elliott

Cowboys 4life! Hello and big blessings to my beloved Dallas Cowboy nation. I have been a die harder Cowboy for the past 40 years or more and this current roster is a Super Bowl caliber team so please 🙏Jerry & Zek Let’s eat cause the pie could taste real good in 2019. RESPECTda⭐️ — Shon Hood (@ShonHood5) August 30, 2019

This fan has a message for Jones and Elliott ahead of the season, writing: “Cowboys 4life! Hello and big blessings to my beloved Dallas Cowboy nation. I have been a die harder Cowboy for the past 40 years or more and this current roster is a Super Bowl-caliber team so please Jerry & Zeke Let’s eat cause the pie could taste real good in 2019. RESPECT.”

The Cowboys are looking to build on a 2018 season where they finished 10-6 and reached the divisional round of the playoffs.

Replaceable

He plays the most replaceable position in the NFL. You don’t pay 10+mil for that, let alone 15+mil. It’s tough, he’s the best in the game, but at a position that you don’t waste salary on. — brian friel (@igglez73) August 30, 2019

This fan is not worried if the Cowboys don’t have Elliott to start the year. “He plays the most replaceable position in the NFL. You don’t pay 10+mil for that, let alone 15+mil. It’s tough, he’s the best in the game, but at a position that you don’t waste salary on,” he said.

Running backs can be replaced, but there hasn’t been one running back to do what Elliott has done the last three years.

Time for Tony Pollard

LFG Tony Pollard SZN pic.twitter.com/wbDO9uiLpb — Joe Augustine (@TheReal_Johio) August 30, 2019

This fan is happy because Tony Pollard will get the start at running back. Pollard has been the team’s top running back during the preseason, rushing for 84 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries in three games. He won’t see as many carries as Elliott because the Cowboys will use multiple running backs. But Pollard will have his opportunities to make big plays based on the way he looked during the preseason.

Siding with the Owners

I am with the owners on this. These players have contracts. If they want to sit out then let them sit out all of them. Would never offer any of them a new contract if they aren’t out there practicing and playing with their teammates. — Brenol (@Rolltide9193) August 30, 2019

This fan is not with the players when it comes to contracts: “I am with the owners on this. These players have contracts. If they want to sit out then let them sit out all of them. Would never offer any of them a new contract if they aren’t out there practicing and playing with their teammates.”

The Cowboys are willing to let Elliott sit out, but if they start to lose games, the contract talks will ramp up in a big way.

Pay the Man

If Cowboys have Superbowl aspirations pay him now. 2nd contracts for RBs are foolish but he wont be getting any better next season either. — Joshua Poole (@ELUSIVE7TH) August 30, 2019

Elliott has a supporter here as this fan wants him to get paid: “If Cowboys have Super Bowl aspirations pay him now. 2nd contracts for RBs are foolish but he won’t be getting any better next season either.”

Once Elliott gets signed, it will likely be the only big contract he gets because the shelf life of a running back is not long. So Elliott is trying to get the money he deserves based on his production.

Good for NFC East Teams

NFC East fans be like pic.twitter.com/t0uDAqGOjf — 🇧🇲Bill Nye the Bermy Bie🇧🇲 (@TheBermyBie) August 30, 2019

The news on Elliott has to be encouraging for the New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins. They have had to deal with Elliott the last two seasons and they realize how much of an impact he makes when he’s on the field.

That said, the Cowboys have a solid quarterback, talented offensive line and an aggressive defense. So it still won’t be easy to take out the Cowboys without their All-Pro running back.