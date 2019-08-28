Cowboys Fans React to Jason Garrett’s Comments on Ezekiel Elliott Contract Situation

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott is currently holding out and head coach Jason Garrett is ready for him to return. On Tuesday, Garrett said that Elliott is missed, but they are going with the guys they have right now. And when he returns, he will be a big part of their offense this season.

It’s likely Elliot will sign with the Cowboys right before the season begins as both sides have been talking. But even if that happens, will they throw Elliott into the fire right away considering he’s not been with the team for over a month?

Videos by PopCulture.com

Elliott has been one of the best running backs in the league the last three seasons, leading the NFL in rushing in 2016 and 2018. So with him having two years left on his current deal, the Ohio State alum is looking to get a raise since he’s been a workhorse for the team.

But what do fans think about Garrett’s comments on the Elliott situation? Scroll down to find out.

Garrett Wants Elliott Back

Jason Garrett on RB Ezekiel Elliott: “We love him as a guy. We love him as a player. We want to get him back in here. Right now, we’re going with the guys we have. When Zeke gets back here, we’ll get him integrated as quickly as we can, and he’ll be a big part of our team.” pic.twitter.com/W5mUdYWiaD — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 27, 2019

Garrett is ready to have his star player back in action, saying: “We love him as a guy. We love him as a player. We want to get him back in here. Right now, we’re going with the guys we have. When Zeke gets back here, we’ll get him integrated as quickly as we can, and he’ll be a big part of our team.”

Knowing how these negotiations go, a deal could be done this week. However, if that doesn’t happen, things could get very interesting real soon.

Trade Zeke

Trade Zeke — Steven Harbers (@StylusMarker) August 27, 2019

It looks like this fan has had enough as he said to “trade Zeke.” That is the absolute last thing the Cowboys want to do and by the looks of things that’s not going to happen. The only way that happens is if Elliott holds out into the regular season and contract talks have completely stopped. And even then, the Cowboys will not let Elliott go.

But then again, anything is possible in the NFL so the Cowboys trading their star running back isn’t as crazy as it might seem.

Underpaid and Overworked

Underpaid and overworked — Luka Legend (@JusDuhhhh) August 27, 2019

This fan is standing by Elliott by saying Elliot is “underpaid and overworked.” In theory, that’s correct as Elliott will only earn a base salary of $3.8 million. And to put that into perspective, Todd Gurley, the running back of the Los Angeles Rams, has an average salary of $14 million.

The one thing we have to remember is Elliott is still under his rookie contract so he knew what he was signing back in 2016. But with him leading the league in carries and rushing yards two of the last three years, Elliott believes he’s due for a raise.

The $57 Million Offer

‘Underpaid and over performing’plus he did get offered a 57 million extension — kev (@yungbeverlee) August 28, 2019

This fan had a response to another fan who said “underpaid and overworked” by saying he was offered a $57 million contract which would have made Elliott the second-highest-paid running back in the league. Obviously, Elliott did not take the deal, but it does look like he will get something like that very soon. When it comes to contracts like this, its all about guaranteed money, so once both sides can settle on that, a deal will be done.

Staying in Trouble

Let him sit out all season, he’s probably going to end up on the sidelines because he can’t stay out of trouble. — Melody Ostrander (@OstranderMath6) August 27, 2019

With all the drama Elliott has been though the last couple of offseasons, this fan believes it would be best for the Cowboys not to sign Elliott. She said, “Let him sit out all season, he’s probably going to end up on the sidelines because he can’t stay out of trouble.”

In 2017, Elliott was suspended the first six games of the season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. And this past season, Elliott shoved a security guard in Las Vegas, but he wasn’t punished for it.

Play Out Contract

Zeke needs to play out his contract and act right off field before any deals are done. — Alex Fortune (@afortune2017) August 27, 2019

This fan wants Elliott to return to action and then worry about getting a deal done. “Zeke needs to play out his contract and act right off field before any deals are done,” they wrote.

While that would be a dream for Cowboys fans, but that is not how contract deals work these days and Elliott wants to be one of the highest-paid running backs in the NFL.

Frustration

Another used a GIF to express his frustration with the entire saga. You can’t blame them because this could end up being a big distraction for the players moving forward.

The Cowboys are coming off 10-6 season in 2018 where they won the NFC East and reached the divisonal round of the playoffs. If the Cowboys want to reach the Super Bowl, they need Elliott on the field this year. So a deal will get done in the very near future.