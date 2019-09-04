Ezekiel Elliott Breaks Social Media Silence With Video After New Cowboys Contract

Ezekiel Elliott and his representatives entered the weekend trying to get his contract extension finished in time for the regular season. That goal has now been achieved, and it’s time for the two-time rushing champion to focus on what’s really important. Feasting on opposing defenses and helping his team make a deep run in the postseason.

With the news of Elliott’s six-year, $90 million deal turning heads on social media, it was expected that there would be some very interesting reactions. As it turns out, Zeke actually had one of the best. He replied to the Dallas Cowboys Twitter account after the news broke and included a video of him scooping imaginary cereal into his mouth. Translation: it’s time to eat.

This response has to come as very welcome news for the Dallas Cowboys. They need the star running back in the building to lead the way for this offense. Zeke simply makes this team better and has been a major factor in two previous playoff runs.

Fortunately, he has “been ready” to rejoin his teammates, by all reports, as well as the words out of his own mouth. Zeke is back from Cabo and feeling good. More importantly, he is fired up and ready to produce for his team — a third rushing title could be in sight.

When available for all 16 games, Zeke has been the engine of this Cowboys offense. As a rookie, the Ohio State product tallied 1,631 rushing yards, 363 receiving yards, and 16 total touchdowns. He also scored a jaw-dropping touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers to give his team a six-point lead with nine seconds remaining in regulation. The Cowboys only needed a field goal to achieve victory, but he put his own mark on the game.

Even while dealing with a six-game suspension in 2017, Zeke has produced for America’s Team. He still managed 983 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in this shortened season, all while averaging 4.1 yards-per-attempt.

While Elliott’s touchdown numbers dropped in this third season as a pro, he still managed to produce in the highly competitive NFC East. He rushed for 1,434 yards and six scores while also posting a career-high 567 yards and another three touchdowns.

While winning a third rushing title is by no means guaranteed, especially with rising superstars in Saquon Barkley of the Giants and Alvin Kamara of the Saints, Zeke still has a very solid chance to feast on opposing defenses. He plays behind arguably the best offensive line in football and is on what is viewed as a loaded roster. He is truly set up to “eat” and find success this season.