Ezekiel Elliot Riles up Dallas Cowboys Fans With New Hype Video Before Season Opener

The NFL season has arrived, and fans of the Dallas Cowboys are fired up! With a stacked offense that now features Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, and Randall Cobb at wide receiver, as well as a fearsome defense, the future is bright. The fans believe that this is the year to finally reach the Super Bowl.

As it turns out, running back Ezekiel Elliott is equally excited for the upcoming season of work. The wealthy star took to Twitter on Sunday to release a hype video for the year.

In this clip, Zeke featured some of his best highlights from the previous season, including big plays in the postseason, and added in the chorus from We Ready by Archie Eversole and Bubba Sparxxx. This is the song that the NFL has been using to hype up the season, so Elliott followed suit for his own video.

As expected, Zeke’s video was met with a large variety of unique responses. Some fans absolutely adored the fact that he is fired up and ready to perform for his team while others found the move a bit distasteful. The reactions were primarily based upon where the fans fell on the holdout divide.

Positive or negative, these reactions certainly proved that Ezekiel Elliott still remains one of the most entertaining brands in the league. Cowboys fans love to find out what he is doing at any given moment, and the same can be said for those that despise America’s Team. The contract holdout and ensuing hype video were no exception.

​

Ezekiel Elliott is back with the team, and the fans know that the best path to success is to give him as many opportunities as possible. It’s time to feed Zeke. The Cowboys star running back has long been using the “feed me” celebration after every big play, and he will continue to do so as his career progresses. Zeke knows that the move excites the fans, and it played a solid role in making him a very recognizable figure.

​

This hype video by Elliott created quite a stir on social media when it went live, drawing both negative and positive reactions. There were obvious detractors based on the holdout and previous off-the-field issues, but the majority of Cowboys fans are fired up and ready to watch Zeke perform. The past is the past, and it’s time to focus on the upcoming opponents.

Ahhhh that’s my mannn☺️. I’m so ready pic.twitter.com/rTxnko92yE — 𝓒 𝓤 𝓟 𝓘 𝓓 (@HisValentinee) September 6, 2019

​

When Elliott posted this video, there was an obvious amount of excitement from the fans of the Cowboys, as well as those that have Elliott in fantasy football. However, there was also a large number of critics among the Dallas faithful. Many fans viewed this holdout as terrible behavior that should not have been rewarded by the team.

Ready for what? To be toxic to your team and fan base because you’d rather throw a tantrum until the team over pays you and will inevitably take a hit later on when attempting to sign players instead of being a team person and playing the sport you love? — Stebanes Cruz (@estebancruz8) September 6, 2019

​

Sometimes, words won’t properly convey the emotions surrounding a specific moment. It’s often best to just sit silently by before trying to find the best possible GIF that can describe the situation at hand. In the case of Elliott posting a hype video for his upcoming season, many fans were able to respond with animated photos that would show their excitement for the moment. There were certainly moments during the offseason in which it appeared that Elliott would not be eligible to participate with his teammates, but the deal was reached just in time.

​

When Ezekiel Elliott returned to the fold to sign his $90 million contract, he took time to thank the teammates that had shown him support during the holdout. As he explained, there were many people texting him throughout the process, including one teammate that said to stay in Cabo until he got paid. It’s expected that the Cowboys will be very fired up for his return, and that goes doubly so for quarterback Dak Prescott. The fourth-year starter has been paired with Elliott throughout his entire career and knows the benefit of having a talented running back at his disposal.

​

While there is obvious excitement about Zeke’s return to the Cowboys, his timing is being criticized. Many Cowboys fans were frustrated that he was simply hanging out in Cabo while the rest of the team was grinding in training camp. Getting paid was his ultimate goal, but the fans believe that this could have been achieved if he had simply shown up to put in work with his team.

Sorry, but you should have been ready when the rest of your teammates were and not $90 million later — Tina Landfair (@TinaLandfair) September 6, 2019

​

Over the past few days, the entire NFL community has been focused on the drama surrounding former Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown. During this combustible situation, the fans of multiple teams constantly referred to Brown as a clown for his actions, especially after he signed with the New England Patriots. As it turns out, he is not the only player being described in this manner. Elliott is also being referred to as a clown due to his holdout, as well as this latest hype video.

​

Elliott is back, but will he experience any rustiness that makes him less effective early in the season? According to one fan, that is out of the question. There are predictions being made about Zeke’s production in 2019, and one fan sees him tallying 1,900 yards and 26 touchdowns this year. Although he didn’t say if that was strictly rushing yards or if it also included receiving stats. Either way, both figures are possible. Seven running backs in NFL history have rushed for 2,000 yards, and former San Diego Chargers star LaDainian Tomlinson holds the record for rushing touchdowns in a season with 28. If Zeke can push for these numbers, he will be cementing his place among some of the best players in league history.

I bet you can throw up 1900 yds and 26 TD this year. — Rides with Dinosaurs (@RideswithDinos) September 6, 2019

​

The purpose of any good hype video is to simultaneously fire up the viewer while creating an automatic response by the body. If the video can elicit tears of joy or a similar reaction, then it is considered a success. Well, this video by Ezekiel Elliott certainly did its job, according to one fan. Watching the Cowboys star running back run through or jump over defenders actually caused goosebumps to appear on the viewer. That’s how powerful this hype video was.

​

Ezekiel Elliot is back with the Dallas Cowboys, but how effective will he be during the season? According to some fans, this won’t be a question after the first few games of the season because Zeke will be on the sidelines. Apparently, he is in line to get injured after holding out all offseason in pursuit of a new contract. Harsh words certainly, but there is a legitimate concern about whether or not Zeke is truly “football ready” after training in Cabo. Is he ready to withstand the hard hits from NFL defenders?