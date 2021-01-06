✖

Ryan Ayers, a former Notre Dame men’s basketball assistant coach, abruptly left the program prior to the season. Now news has surfaced that he is facing multiple counts of felony voyeurism and one count of domestic battery in St. Joseph County. He is accused of allegedly recording two women without their consent while they were naked or engaging in sexual activities.

According to the South Bend Tribune, the St. Joseph County Cyber Crimes Unit recovered "various images of naked women where they seem to be unaware that a photo was being taken of them," from Ayers' phone. "These images include the women in the shower, sleeping on a bed, or in a sexual position." Additionally, one of the women told investigators that she learned Ayers had taken images of her in his South Bend home and then shared them in a group chat with "the guys," per court documents.

This woman also told investigators that she and Ayers got into a "physical altercation" while driving in St. Joseph County in July 2020. She allegedly found messages from another woman on Ayers' phone. Documents say that he took her phone and attempted to kick her out of the car, hitting her in the face in the process.

The second woman also met with investigators and detailed her past relationship with Ayers. She said that they had dated in early 2018 and that she had caught the former basketball player using his phone to record them engaging in sexual activities, per court documents. The woman said that she complained and Ayers promised to erase the recording. Court documents also show that he later apologized in an email exchange.

"Ryan denies the allegations," attorney Peter J. Agostino said in a statement on Tuesday. "His defense team is coming together and will vigorously defend him. Ryan looks forward to clearing his name of these false charges." The same day, authorities issued a warrant for Ayers' arrest.

A four-year member of Notre Dame's men's basketball team as a player, Ayers graduated in 2009. He later returned to the program to work on Mike Brey's coaching staff. His tenure lasted from 2016 until 2020 when he abruptly left the program. At the time, Notre Dame released a simple statement saying that he was "no longer a member of the Notre Dame men’s basketball program," but Brey provided another statement on Tuesday.

"The university and I decided that Ryan was unable to continue in his role to be a leader of young men, so it was necessary to make the staffing change a few months ago," Brey said. "This is a personal issue for Ryan and we won’t elaborate any further."