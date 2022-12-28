Ex-Basketball Player Al Smith Dies by Suicide After Shooting His Girlfriend





Content Warning: domestic violence, suicide. Al Smith, a former pro basketball player who spent five seasons in the American Basketball Association (ABA), died last Monday in Florida, According to the Journal Star. He was 75 years old. It was reported that Smith shot his live-in girlfriend at an apartment complex in Sarasota. Law enforcement arrived, and negotiators attempted to talk to Smith for several hours but could not make contact. Sarasota County officials forced entry and discovered Smith died by suicide due to a self-inflicted gunshot. Smith's girlfriend was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Smith was selected in the 11th round of the NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls in 1971. He was also drafted by the Denver Rockets in the ABA Draft and decided to play for them. Smith became the Rockets' starting point guard during the 1972-73 season after Larry Brown took a job as a head coach. He would play another season for the Rockets before he was traded to the Utah Stars. Smith was with the Stars for a second season but only played in 15 games during the 1975-76 season due to the league folding.

Al Smith was known in Peoria for a celebrated career as a three-sport athlete at Manual High School. He also was a basketball star at Bradley, played in the ABA and served in the Army during Vietnam.



He was 75.

Smith played college basketball at Bradley University in Illinois. In his college career, Smith played in 79 games over the 1966-67, 1967-68 and 1970-71 seasons, scoring 17.8 points while averaging 3.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game. He played two seasons at Bradley before joining the Army where he served for two years during Vietnam. Smith finished his time at Bradley as a two-time first-team All-MVC selection.

Fans on Twitter reacted to the news. "Sad to hear the death of Al Smith- Peoria Manual and Bradley Braves legend," a Twitter user wrote. "Smith dies at the age of 75 in a domestic conflict in Florida. Sad end to the life of a Vietnam vet, ABA player and a man many call Peoria preps finest ever 3-sport athlete."

"The ABA community is mourning the death of Al Smith," Peter Vecsey wrote."The 75-year-old shot himself after wounding a woman, who then escaped his Sarasota apartment. An ABA (5 seasons with Denver & Utah) & Viet Nam vet (between junior & senior year at Bradley), Smith led (the) league (73-74) in assists."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.