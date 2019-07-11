ESPYs 2019: Tracy Morgan’s Jokes Draw Very Mixed Response Among Viewers

Tracy Morgan is hosting the ESPY Awards, which has been a notoriously tough gig. Danica Patrick suffered some rough reviews after hosting the 2018 ceremony, and it seems Morgan is suffering the same fate throughout the ceremony.

After the 30 Rock actor’s monologue began, haters fired off criticisms of the act.

Some claimed they changed the channel as soon as the routine began, and others just didn’t think he was the right fit for the sports-centric program.

#ESPYS changed the channel. Ugh Tracy Morgan just no… — Oh my … Goddess! (@LEISUREGODDESS) July 11, 2019

Tracy Morgan is….. not good at this. 😳😐 #ESPYS — Christina✨ (@c_brown9118) July 11, 2019

When some of the negative reactions began pour in, Morgan’s fans quickly began to chime in.

Some didn’t like the routine, but felt they were being too hard on the Saturday Night Live alum. Many wished viewers would respect Morgan’s status as a comedic great and remember the tough health issues he’s faced over the last decade.

tracy morgan is a stand up comedian and people are saying he bombed the #ESPYS opening bc he did stand up comedy?? did you expect him to start singing or some shit? — Gabe (@Gabe_904) July 11, 2019

Seeing all the negative stuff about Tracy Morgan. About him hosting a show. He is a man who is dealing with a significant brain injury after his accident. It never leaves. He is doing all he can to entertain and amuse. Please cut him some slack. Hes a good guy.😊 — joanne forbes🌊🌊 (@burd71) July 11, 2019

Watching that Tracy Morgan slow-motion monologue death, but thinking at least he’s okay 😊 pic.twitter.com/1jzgQXd8Lt — Jaime Lopez (@Lopeezie) July 11, 2019

Even though many supported Morgan’s routine’s as a caveat, some didn’t need one.

Some of the Last O.G. actor’s fans saw nothing wrong with his routine, and cheered him on enthusiastically.

Tracy Morgan is a good host. #ESPYS — Chris Shedlock (@CJShedlock) July 11, 2019

@TracyMorgan YOU KILLED IT BRO.. OMG …FELT LIKE I WAS UP THERE WITH YOU… DAM GOOD JOB.. UNDER THAT PRESSURE

.. — Ruf (@Ruf56650890) July 11, 2019

Tracy Morgan clowning Terrell Owens like that I’m dead lmaoooo #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/TTxChvyLVP — Andrew G. Haubner (@A_G_Haubner) July 11, 2019

The ESPYs are currently airing on ABC.

