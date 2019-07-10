2019 ESPYS: How to Watch the ESPYS Red Carpet Show Live

The 2019 ESPYS — Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly — will air tonight on ABC, but if you don’t have cable, watching live coverage can be tricky. Not to worry, here are a few ways you can watch one of the biggest nights in sports!

Full coverage of the annual awards show will broadcast live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. You can access this coverage on your computer by going to ABC.com — or by using your ABC app — then logging in with your cable network information. And if you don’t have cable and still want to watch the ceremony live, you can do so by using various streaming services like Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV or FuboTV. Each service allows you to use a one-week free trial so you don’t have to commit if you don’t want to.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ahead of the show, there will be three hours of live red carpet coverage as well, starting at 5 p.m. ET. The first hour will be broadcast on ESPN2, then you can watch the last two hours on regular ESPN. If you’re not around your television, but have a computer or mobile device handy, you can watch a livestream on the official ESPYS Twitter page for free.

The ESPYS is an annual ceremony that highlights some of the biggest moments in sports throughout each year. It’s a time where names are recognized, moments are remembered and some of the biggest achievements in athletics are praised. A few big names who are up for awards this year are Serena Williams, Kevin Durant, Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles.

Each year, it helps raise awareness for the V Foundation, which was founded by ESPN and the late basketball coach Jim Valvano at the first ESPYS back in 1993.

This year, star of The Last O.G. and beloved comedian, Tracy Morgan, will host.

“I am very excited to be hosting The ESPYS,” Morgan said. “I hope my Uncle Sidney Poitier is there with my biological father Tony Dorsett and my second cousin Herschel Walker. And Bo Jackson I want my two dollars back!”

Those in charge of The ESPYS are equally as excited to have the actor and comedian be this year’s face.

“Tracy is effortlessly funny and deeply passionate about sports,” Maura Mandt, who is the show’s executive producer said. “He’s a natural choice to host The ESPYS and we’re thrilled to have him. Few people can own a room like Tracy Morgan, and I can’t wait to see what he has in store for the show.”

The ESPYS will air July 10, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.