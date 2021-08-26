ESPN's Decision to Remove Rachel Nichols From NBA Coverage Leads to Wild Social Media Reactions

By Brian Jones

ESPN made a big decision this week. The daily NBA show The Jump will no longer air on the network, and the show's host, Rachel Nichols, has been taken off all NBA coverage. This comes shortly after Nichols took heat for comments she made last year about former ESPN personality Maria Taylor. The comments leaked to the New York Times in July and Nichols is heard saying Taylor got the job to host NBA Countdown during the playoffs last year because of her skin color.

“We mutually agreed that this approach regarding our NBA coverage was best for all concerned,” David Roberts, senior vice president for NBA production at ESPN, said in a statement to Variety. “Rachel is an excellent reporter, host and journalist, and we thank her for her many contributions to our NBA content.” ESPN is expected to honor the remainder of Nichols' contract but her future assignments have yet to be determined.

Nichols is not fired from ESPN as the network will honor her contract and continue to pay her. According to TMZ, Nichols' future with ESPN remains unclear since her focus was on the NBA. Here's a look at social media reacting to the big move.

Here's a look at Nichols confirming the news. One person wrote: "Cancelling Rachel Nichols does NOTHING to help the black community. Only makes ESPN more boring. The pandering will not replace actual corrective action for our flawed system. Once everyone is 'cancelled' and all the problems still exist then what?

prevnext

Another person wrote: "Her true feelings were rightly made public by that recording. What she said was downright egregious and frankly it took espn to long to come to this conclusion. If Nichols was smart she would sincerely apologize for her actions instead of trying to put a smile on a sad chapter."

prevnext

"We love you Rachel," another person said. "No one was more passionate about the NBA. Your respect for the game and it's players was incredible. Good luck in your future endeavers. I will be waiting to see whatever you do. God bless."

prevnext

A Twitter user wrote: "That Maria Taylor thing cost you your career! Those inner thoughts eventually get found out! Now go edit you twitter heading because the jump is over!"

prevnext

A Nichols fan wrote: "The Jump was the only show I ever watched on ESPN (would even record it). You are an amazing talent- brilliant, funny and passionate. You could read the phone book and it would be entertaining. Can't wait to see what you do next!"

prevnext

Another Nichols fan wrote: "What a shame. Watched your show every day. Thanks for all your hard work over the years - really enjoyed your NBA coverage. Guess nobody is allowed to make a mistake and then apologize anymore. Didn’t realize our world was so full of perfect humans who never make a mistake."

prevnext
0comments

Slide 7

And this fan wrote: "Man if you get on here bashing her you may need to listen to the audio again she talked shit about espn, I not going to work at a place for 17 years build myself up only to pass it on to someone else when I'm seeing legit success."

prev
Start the Conversation

of