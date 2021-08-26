ESPN's Decision to Remove Rachel Nichols From NBA Coverage Leads to Wild Social Media Reactions

ESPN made a big decision this week. The daily NBA show The Jump will no longer air on the network, and the show's host, Rachel Nichols, has been taken off all NBA coverage. This comes shortly after Nichols took heat for comments she made last year about former ESPN personality Maria Taylor. The comments leaked to the New York Times in July and Nichols is heard saying Taylor got the job to host NBA Countdown during the playoffs last year because of her skin color. “We mutually agreed that this approach regarding our NBA coverage was best for all concerned,” David Roberts, senior vice president for NBA production at ESPN, said in a statement to Variety. “Rachel is an excellent reporter, host and journalist, and we thank her for her many contributions to our NBA content.” ESPN is expected to honor the remainder of Nichols' contract but her future assignments have yet to be determined. Nichols is not fired from ESPN as the network will honor her contract and continue to pay her. According to TMZ, Nichols' future with ESPN remains unclear since her focus was on the NBA. Here's a look at social media reacting to the big move.

Got to create a whole show and spend five years hanging out with some of my favorite people ❤️ talking about one my favorite things 🏀 An eternal thank you to our amazing producers & crew - The Jump was never built to last forever but it sure was fun. 😎

More to come… pic.twitter.com/FPMFRlfJin — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) August 25, 2021 Here's a look at Nichols confirming the news. One person wrote: "Cancelling Rachel Nichols does NOTHING to help the black community. Only makes ESPN more boring. The pandering will not replace actual corrective action for our flawed system. Once everyone is 'cancelled' and all the problems still exist then what? prevnext

Rachel Nichols in one month: pic.twitter.com/M95kka6YrP — Henry (Mavs do something pls) (@henry_p2312) August 25, 2021 Another person wrote: "Her true feelings were rightly made public by that recording. What she said was downright egregious and frankly it took espn to long to come to this conclusion. If Nichols was smart she would sincerely apologize for her actions instead of trying to put a smile on a sad chapter." prevnext

Jimmy Butler storming into ESPN headquarters after Rachel Nichols got fired pic.twitter.com/lMrKVB4mO8 — Derek Kudjer (@koojababy) August 25, 2021 "We love you Rachel," another person said. "No one was more passionate about the NBA. Your respect for the game and it's players was incredible. Good luck in your future endeavers. I will be waiting to see whatever you do. God bless." prevnext

Rachel Nichols Barstool show with Meyers Leonard gonna be crazy. — Ahmed/Sha Boing Boing Vaccine coming soon 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) August 25, 2021 A Twitter user wrote: "That Maria Taylor thing cost you your career! Those inner thoughts eventually get found out! Now go edit you twitter heading because the jump is over!" prevnext

that audio leaked, rachel nichols’ reputation became irreparably damaged, ESPN fumbled the damage control, maria taylor left, and they had to cancel all nichols’ programming anyway. ESPN down horrendous. https://t.co/fLIr8B2cGr — shea (@5h3a_) August 25, 2021 A Nichols fan wrote: "The Jump was the only show I ever watched on ESPN (would even record it). You are an amazing talent- brilliant, funny and passionate. You could read the phone book and it would be entertaining. Can't wait to see what you do next!" prevnext

ESPN should've kept The Jump and replaced Rachel Nichols with Malika Andrews for real... pic.twitter.com/e2Bl2syNzf — Loc Jones 🗝/An Evan Mobley Enthusiast (@MillyBeamen) August 25, 2021 Another Nichols fan wrote: "What a shame. Watched your show every day. Thanks for all your hard work over the years - really enjoyed your NBA coverage. Guess nobody is allowed to make a mistake and then apologize anymore. Didn’t realize our world was so full of perfect humans who never make a mistake." prevnext