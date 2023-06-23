ESPN Cancels Morning Show, According to Report

ESPN continues to make big moves as part of its restructuring of the company. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, ESPN is canceling its national morning radio show featuring Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams and Max Kellerman. Marchand also said that there could be "significant on-air layoffs" as early as next week, but that doesn't mean Johnson, Williams or Kellerman will be let go.

The radio show, which is called Keyshawn, JWill and Max, was already off the air in New York, according to Marchand. The network will have a new national show, but the hosts likely won't make millions of dollars as ESPN is looking to invest more in podcasting. ESPN signed Johnson to a four-year contract worth around $18 million last year. His and William's future "are in flux," but Marchand said Kellerman is in jeopardy of being let go. He's one of the bigger names on ESPN but does not have a radio show. His TV program, This Just In, will be replaced by The Pat McAfee Show this fall. Williams' contract is up at the end of the summer. ESPN could keep the former Duke basketball and Chicago Bulls star, but he would be in a different role.

ESPN has seen its share of changes recently. Last week, it was reported that longtime ESPN anchor Neil Everett is leaving the network "Bartender…last call," Everett said. "ESPN changed my life, but now it's time for me to change my life. Time to write a new chapter."

In April, it was announced that ESPN host Charly Arnolt is leaving to join Outkick. "I'm extremely excited to join OutKick and work alongside Clay and a great stable of talent," Arnolt said in a statement. "The outspoken nature of the platform and its ability to create engaging content is what really piqued my interest. I have a lot of opinions that I haven't been able to express, and I can't wait to get started."

Keyshawn, JWill and Max launched in August 2020. The three replaced Mike Golic and Trey Wingo, and that morning show was for nearly three years. Golic was the host of the long-running morning show Mike & Mike with Mike Greenberg. The show launched in 2000 and ended in 2017.