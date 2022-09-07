ESPN Announces 2022 Schedule for 'Monday Night Football With Peyton and Eli'

The 2022 NFL season is here which means Peyton Manning and brother Eli Manning are back! After a successful first season of the Manningcast (aka Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli), the duo is back for a new season. The alternate broadcast of Monday Night Football includes entertaining commentary and authentic reactions with some big-named guests. There will be 10 alternate presentations of Monday Night Football produced by ESPN and Peyton's Omaha productions.

"I'm going to be hard-pressed to say anything negative," Peyton Manning said last year, per NJ.com. "If a guy throws an interception, I'm probably going to say 'watch this play by this safety. This is an awesome play.' Because I know what it was like as a quarterback. I'm not going to say 'how can you do that?' because I did that. I threw six interceptions against the Chargers one game. What right do I have to say how can you do that? I know how hard it is. I'm going to be a quarterback defender, a player defender, but I think it'll be fun to take a different approach." Here's a look at the schedule for the 2022 edition of Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli. Note: All the games will air on ESPN 2.