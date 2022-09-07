ESPN Announces 2022 Schedule for 'Monday Night Football With Peyton and Eli'
The 2022 NFL season is here which means Peyton Manning and brother Eli Manning are back! After a successful first season of the Manningcast (aka Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli), the duo is back for a new season. The alternate broadcast of Monday Night Football includes entertaining commentary and authentic reactions with some big-named guests. There will be 10 alternate presentations of Monday Night Football produced by ESPN and Peyton's Omaha productions.
"I'm going to be hard-pressed to say anything negative," Peyton Manning said last year, per NJ.com. "If a guy throws an interception, I'm probably going to say 'watch this play by this safety. This is an awesome play.' Because I know what it was like as a quarterback. I'm not going to say 'how can you do that?' because I did that. I threw six interceptions against the Chargers one game. What right do I have to say how can you do that? I know how hard it is. I'm going to be a quarterback defender, a player defender, but I think it'll be fun to take a different approach." Here's a look at the schedule for the 2022 edition of Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli. Note: All the games will air on ESPN 2.
Week 1 (Sept. 12): Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks
It's a homecoming game for Russell Wilson as he was traded to the Denver Broncos this offseason. Wilson spent 10 years with the Seahawks and led the team to two Super Bowl appearances with one win. This telecast will also stream on ESPN+.
Week 3 (Sept. 26): Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
The NFC East rivals go at it early in the 2022 season. This will be a game Eli will be invested in the game since he spent his entire career with the Giants and led the team to two Super Bowl wins. The telecast will also stream on ESPN+.
Week 4 (Oct. 3) Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
A rematch of last year's NFC Championship game ends the fourth week of the NFL season. And if both teams stay healthy, they have a chance to be back there in January.
Week 7 (Oct. 24): Chicago Bears at New England Patriots
The Patriots reached the playoffs last season with a rookie quarterback Mac Jones. Can he lead the team to a deeper run in the postseason in 2022?
Week 8 (Oct. 31) - Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
Things are about to get scary in the state of Ohio. Both the Bengals and Browns have Super Bowl aspirations as the Bengals reached the big game last year and the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson during the offseason.
Week 9 (Nov. 7): Baltimore Ravens
This could be a Super Bowl preview as both teams are dark horses to reach the championship game. But will Lamar Jackson have a new contract by then?
Rest of the Schedule
Week 13 (Dec. 5) – New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 14 (Dec. 12) – New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals
Week 15 (Dec. 19) – Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers (also on ESPN+)
Super Wild Card Weekend (Jan. 16) – TBD (also on ESPN+)