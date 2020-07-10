ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski Apologizes to Senator Josh Hawley for Dropping F-Bomb in Email

✖

Adrian Wojnarowski is known for dropping "Woj bombs" as he's always breaking NBA news. However, he dropped an "F-bomb" to Josh Hawley, a senator from Missouri, and now regrets it. The ESPN NBA insider released a statement on Friday for cursing at Hawley in an email sent to his office. It was in response to Hawley calling on the NBA to write messages of support on team jerseys for police officers, U.S. military, and protesters in Hong Kong.

"I was disrespectful and I made a regrettable mistake," Wojnarowski said. "I'm sorry for the way I handled myself and I am reaching out immediately to Senator Hawley to apologize directly. I also need to apologize to my ESPN colleagues because I know my actions were unacceptable and should not reflect on any of them." ESPN also released a statement condemning Wojnarowski's actions.

"This is completely unacceptable behavior and we do not condone it," the statement read. "It is inexcusable for anyone working for ESPN to respond in the way Adrian did to Senator Hawley. We are addressing it directly with Adrian and specifics of those conversations will remain internal." Hawley took a screenshot of the email and posted it on his Twitter account. The senator from Missouri wrote a letter to NBA commissioner Adam Silver criticizing his decisions on China and the Black Lives Matter movement.

"The truth is that your decisions about which messages to allow and which to censor – much like the censorship decisions of the [Chinese Community Party] – are themselves statements about your association’s values. If I am right – if the NBA is more committed to promoting the CCP's interests than to celebrating its home nation – your fans deserve to know that is your view. If not, prove me wrong. Let your players stand up for the Uighurs and the people of Hong Kong. Let them stand up for American law enforcement if they so choose. Give them the choice to write 'Back the Blue' on their jerseys. Or 'Support Our Troops.' Maybe 'God Bless America.' What could be more American than that?"

The NBA is in the process of resuming its season and the end of this month. Silver has not commented on the letter, and the interesting thing about this is this comes right after Kelly Loeffler, a Senator from Georgia who is a co-owner of the Atlanta Dream, sent a letter to the WNBA opposing the league's Black Lives Matter initiative.