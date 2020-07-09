Georgia Senator, Atlanta Dream Owner Kelly Loeffler Opposes WNBA's Black Lives Matter Initiative

✖

Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler, who is a co-owner of the WNBA team Atlanta Dream, is not behind the Black Lives Matter movement. Loeffler wrote a letter to WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert to express her disapproval of the movement and wants the league to put an American flag on every jersey instead. This is in response to WNBA approving the display of the words "Black Lives Matter" on the courts of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida where the league will hold its 2020 season.

"I adamantly oppose the Black Lives Matter political movement, which has advocated for the defunding of police, called for the removal of Jesus from churches and the disruption of the nuclear family structure, harbored anti-Semitic views, and promoted violence and destruction across the country," Loeffler wrote in the letter, as reported by ESPN. "I believe it is totally misaligned with the values and goals of the WNBA and the Atlanta Dream, where we support tolerance and inclusion."

Loeffler went on to write the "we need less -- not more politics in sports. In a time when polarizing politics is as divisive as ever, sports has the power to be a unifying antidote. And now more than ever, we should be united in our goal to remove politics from sports." She then added that placing the American flag on every jersey is the "common-sense" solution.

The WNBA responded to Loeffler's letter with a statement saying: "The WNBA is based on the principle of equal and fair treatment of all people and we, along with the teams and players, will continue to use our platforms to vigorously advocate for social justice. Sen. Kelly Loeffler has not served as a Governor of the Atlanta Dream since October 2019 and is no longer involved in the day-to-day business of the team." Former Dream player Layshia Clarendon went to Twitter to express her disappointment in Loeffler.

"I can't believe I ever stepped foot in Kelly's house and shared a meal with her," Clarendon wrote, who is now a member of the New York Liberty. "It's actually really hurtful to see her true colors I had no idea while I played for ATL she felt this way. Happy to own us as long as we stay quiet and perform." WNBA players want Loeffler out as a Dream owner, but she isn't backing down.

"I want to speak for all Americans who feel like they don't have a voice, who feel like they're going to be canceled if they speak out against a political movement," she said via the Atlanta Journal- Constitution. "That's not freedom, that’s not America."