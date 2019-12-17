Eric Decker Reveals Funny ‘First Kiss’ Photo With Wife Jessie James Decker

Former NFL wide receiver Eric Decker showed everyone how he and his wife, Jessie James Decker started their relationship. Eric went to Instagram what their first kiss looked like and it was interesting, to say the least. In the caption, Decker wrote, “What our first kiss looked like.”

That led to a number of fans showing their love for the photo through the comments section. One fan wrote: “She’s so short but I remember how tall you are! You are a cute couple. You had gone to my son’s school to see him and his dance group. That was Noel Community Arts School in Denver. You and the Mayor were both there. Be blessed!”

“You look a vampire from Twilight… all you have to do is take your shirt off,” another fan wrote.

“Lol at first look I thought you were kissing your brother in law like that,” a third fan added.

“Oh gosh even that looks sexy coming from the two of you,” another fan stated.

Eric and Jessie married in June 2013 and they have three children together. Their third child was born in 2017 and Jessie recently talked to PopCulture.com about possibly expanding the family.

“We’ve had this conversation. I don’t think we know,” she said. “I don’t think we have a final answer on that yet. We’re still enjoying the baby we just had. But it is kind of in that time where if we did want another we’d have to start talking about it, so we definitely are open to it but we’re not ready.”

The good news for if they decide to make the family bigger, Eric will be at home consistently since he recently retired from the NFL. He officially called it a career earlier this year after spending eight years in the league. He was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the third round in 2010 and made his biggest impact in 2013, posting 87 receptions for 1,288 yards and 11 touchdowns. He helped the team reach the Super Bowl that season and he caught one pass for six yards in the game.

Decker then spent three seasons with the New York Jets and he spent his final season with the Tennessee Titans. In his eight-year career, Decker caught 439 passes for 5,816 yards and 53 touchdowns.