Eric Bischoff 'Almost Died Twice' During Recent Health Scare

Eric Bischoff opened up about two near-death experiences he had following a recent health scare. On his 83 Weeks podcast, the former WCW and WWE official spoke about his health and how he looks to have a healthy lifestyle.

"This is a crazy story. I'm pretty healthy, I'm actually very healthy," Bischoff said, per Fightful. "I hardly ever get sick [aside from] the occasional cold, allergies get me more than anything once or twice a year. Overall, I'd rate my health… I'm 68 years old, an 8 or 9 on a scale of ten. I take no medications, I take a lot of supplements and things like that, but I'm not on any prescription medication or anything like that. I don't have high blood pressure, none of that stuff. My wife and I, we eat really healthy. She's really focused on it, I benefit from it. I get a fair amount of exercise, just no issues. No aches, no pains."

Bischoff went on to reveal he's hypoglycemic, meaning if he has a candy bar, he will "pass out." His condition led to him trying a supplement called Psyllium Husk. Bischoff put big scoops of supplements in his smoothie, which then led to some serious health issues.

"I'm feeling good about myself, this is like three o'clock in the afternoon," Bischoff said. "So dinner time comes around, Mrs.B and I sit down and we're eating our super healthy dinner that we do, we have a big salad, super super healthy. We eat, we're watching TV, the same thing we do all the time. Everything is fine. I'm gonna clean this up a bit because it's not the most pleasant thing to talk about. I get up [to go to the bathroom], I go to the bathroom and I'm passing buckets of blood. Lots of it. But I felt fine, nothing hurt. I didn't have an upset stomach, I didn't have any cramps, I didn't have anything that to indicate that anything was really wrong other than the fact that I was passing copious amounts of blood. Because I'm smart this way, I go, 'Eh, it'll take care of itself.' I didn't even mention it to Mrs. B, because I was embarrassed."

Bischoff then said he felt dizzy and checked his blood pressure which was 85/45. He tells his wife he needs to go to the hospital while covered in blood. "I go to the emergency room and they keep me there until about 4:30 in the morning and they sent me home, not passing any more blood," he explained. "I still don't know what was wrong, but I'm not bleeding anymore so they sent me home."

But when Bischoff goes home, he feels fine for a couple of days only to start passing out again. And when that happened, Biscoff said he lost control "of everything and it's a mess again." He tells his wife he needs to go back to the hospital.

"She comes out, we go to the hospital, they put me in ICU," Bischoff said. "I was in the emergency room for a couple hours, they couldn't figure out what was wrong. They put me in ICU and I was there for a couple days and the bleeding in my intestines was so bad, they couldn't figure out where it was coming from. They tried to go up their with a scope and take a look around, but it was so much blood and they couldn't tell where it was coming from."

The doctors operate on Bischoff who is in Cody, Wyoming at the time. He's then sent to Billings, Montanta because they were "we're out of blood" and the doctors there were more experienced. Bischoff is in ICU for a couple of days and begins to feel better. And after drinking a solution that "goes all through you" Bischoff can go home.

"I take this as a precaution, they do that and say 'We can't find anything wrong with you.' It was a miraculous healing," Bischoff said. "I stopped bleeding, they couldn't find where the blood was coming from, it was a complete mystery. The doctor did tell me, 'You almost died twice. You almost died here, and you almost died in Cody.'"