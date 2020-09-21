Emmys 2020: Kobe Bryant Fans Can't Believe He Was Excluded From 'In Memoriam' Segment

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 2020 Emmys on Sunday night from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. This was the house that the late Kobe Bryant brought to prominence during a 20-year NBA career, so fans expected to see his name mentioned during the In Memoriam segment. However, the broadcast did not mention Bryant or the tragic helicopter crash on Jan. 26, a moment that sparked tributes around the world.

When the fans watched the segment but didn't hear Bryant's name, they responded with considerable anger. The viewers criticized the producers behind the primetime show and said that the late Los Angeles Lakers player needed to be mentioned. Others made the point that Bryant was a basketball player, but he also won an Oscar for a short film. These fans proclaimed that several industries felt Bryant's impact, including those based in Hollywood.