Emmys 2020: Kobe Bryant Fans Can't Believe He Was Excluded From 'In Memoriam' Segment
Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 2020 Emmys on Sunday night from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. This was the house that the late Kobe Bryant brought to prominence during a 20-year NBA career, so fans expected to see his name mentioned during the In Memoriam segment. However, the broadcast did not mention Bryant or the tragic helicopter crash on Jan. 26, a moment that sparked tributes around the world.
When the fans watched the segment but didn't hear Bryant's name, they responded with considerable anger. The viewers criticized the producers behind the primetime show and said that the late Los Angeles Lakers player needed to be mentioned. Others made the point that Bryant was a basketball player, but he also won an Oscar for a short film. These fans proclaimed that several industries felt Bryant's impact, including those based in Hollywood.
Oh my.— Janice Holt (@LadyJae07) September 21, 2020
This isn’t the first time fans of the NBA legend were disappointed; Bryant was also left off the list of those lost at the 2020 MTV Music Video Awards in August.https://t.co/cNrOOBNlRs— Salazar (@MikeSalazar777) September 21, 2020
I'm somehow not surprised. The establishment is so predictable. No wonder nobody cares for their silly little awards 😂— Shahbanu (@ZoroastersChild) September 21, 2020
This is so blatant.. so disrespectful!— 🌻💜Bobby💜🌻#1Billion4MJ (@quabathoolane) September 21, 2020
They really could have included Kobe Bryant during this tribute. #Emmys— say something (@whtup_pham) September 21, 2020
Where was Kobe and Grant Imahara (from Mythbuster)@Emmys#in memoriam— Jennifer Bull (@Jenntoro27) September 21, 2020
they forgot kobe wtf yikes #Emmys pic.twitter.com/nOkvOIb3B3— Black is Beautiful (@ThankChadwick) September 21, 2020
THATS WHAT IM SAYING I CANT BELIEVE THEM https://t.co/pKBEXV7kHl— e ミ☆♡ (@edonewithu) September 21, 2020
them leaving kobe out of the in memoriam segment... wtf?? #Emmys— e ミ☆♡ (@edonewithu) September 21, 2020
did they have people who weren’t actors in there????? because if they didn’t and didn’t put him that’s just foul— beguey (@jordaylas) September 21, 2020
The Emmys are embarrassing to watch. Networks buy the awards. It isn’t genuine anymore.— claudixon07 (@Scmnl32) September 21, 2020
I don’t get that every time someone is left out 🤷♀️— A_CD (@gabbtl) September 21, 2020
How could that possibly happen?— Heather Schofield (@HeatherSko78) September 21, 2020
Yikes! Tributes fail. 🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️— 🦕🌺💜Marisol James🧚♀️ Supports #BLM #maskup (@Angelwitchlady) September 21, 2020