Eminem’s ‘Godzilla’ Music Video: Mike Tyson Fans Are Freaking out Over His Cameo

Rapper Eminem dropped the highly-anticipated music video for his song “Godzilla” on Monday. Fans were surprised by the cameos in the clip, including Dr. Dre portraying an actual doctor. However, they were far more focused on the fact that former boxer Mike Tyson made an appearance.

Iron Mike was in the video, and he quickly made his mark. He came out of nowhere and punched Eminem in the face while he was looking in the wrong direction. However, this appeared to be unintentional.

“Em, is that you?” Tyson asked after punching the rapper in the face. “Ah, I didn’t mean it. I’m sorry. Please forgive me. F–!”

Following the video’s release, Tyson tweeted out the clip and said that he had a good time knocking out Eminem. The fans came out in force to express their confusion, as well as utter delight.

“this makes no sense at all but seeing mike punch eminem is worth it,” one slightly confused fan wrote on Twitter. They had no idea why Tyson was involved in this music video, but they couldn’t deny that they loved the result.

The majority of fans responded by laughing about Tyson’s cameo, but there were many others that expressed major concern. As one fan asked on Monday: “How the F is he still alive?”

“You hit him so bad champ, he might a have a broken back, spinal,” another Twitter user wrote after watching the hit. They know the power that resides in his fist, and they grew concerned that permanent damage could be done to Eminem.

While the sight of Tyson punching Eminem was confusing to many, there were just happy to see this side of the former boxer. Many fans had grown concerned after an episode of Tyson’s podcast was released that showed him breaking down in tears while talking to Sugar Ray Leonard.

“I know the art of fighting, I know the art of war,” Tyson says during the interview. “That’s all I ever studied. That’s why I’m so feared, that’s why they feared me when I was in the ring because I was an annihilator. That’s all I was born for.

“Now those days are gone, it’s empty, I’m nothing. I’m working on the art of humbleness. That’s the reason I’m crying right now because I’m not that person no more. And I miss him because sometimes I feel like a b–.”

This message was chilling to those that watched the interview, and they grew worried about the former boxer. Days later, however, they were enjoying seeing Tyson knock out Eminem.

(Photo Credit: Donald Kravitz/Getty Images)