Watch: Elladj Balde's Epic Figure Skating Routine Set to Sampha Wows the Internet

A video surfaced on social media recently that showed former professional figure skater Elladj Balde doing a majestic routine on a frozen lake. He wore a Chicago Bulls jacket and street clothes but didn't have any limitations. He moved with fluidity and showed off the skills that helped him compete for many years. Balde made the video even more entertaining for fans by adding music from Sampha.

When Twitter users saw the video surface, they reacted with excitement. Many said that Balde should "go pro" without having prior knowledge of his career. There were several that didn't know that he had won a junior title in 2008 and that he has been skating since he was a child. Others were very familiar with Balde and said that the video was just another outstanding example of his skills.