Watch: Elladj Balde's Epic Figure Skating Routine Set to Sampha Wows the Internet
A video surfaced on social media recently that showed former professional figure skater Elladj Balde doing a majestic routine on a frozen lake. He wore a Chicago Bulls jacket and street clothes but didn't have any limitations. He moved with fluidity and showed off the skills that helped him compete for many years. Balde made the video even more entertaining for fans by adding music from Sampha.
When Twitter users saw the video surface, they reacted with excitement. Many said that Balde should "go pro" without having prior knowledge of his career. There were several that didn't know that he had won a junior title in 2008 and that he has been skating since he was a child. Others were very familiar with Balde and said that the video was just another outstanding example of his skills.
I love his videos! He’s fearless 😍 pic.twitter.com/3SmY0vkS4X— Where The 🤑🤑🤑 Reside ! (@simplienatural) January 3, 2021
Everything about this makes arena skating look bland and boring. The talent, the jacket, the scenery ...definate upgrade— MK Ulta 💋💄💅 Pardon & Vaccine Concierge (@SNCCiMinaj) January 3, 2021
Like the director needs to go on and make movies. He'd win Oscars. This looks like a Barry Jenkins movie.— In the Cut (@InthecutZine) January 3, 2021
Amazing talent! Seems that the hood part got taken out of context. 😒 but shiddd I’m amazed how he dressed like it’s 65 degrees with the Coors Lt mountains in the background. Bih call me Elsa cuz I would be #Frozen 🥶— Ani Johnson (@AniJ420) January 4, 2021
He killed this! ✊🏾 #Icy— Nate Collins (@BIGN98) January 3, 2021
There’s a viral internet video of him doing a back flip while going full speed ice skating— Indaisia encalade (@indaisia) January 4, 2021
We literally can do anything and I love it so much 😩😫— Fuu (@fuuxlala) January 3, 2021
Shooting for 2026 ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/aHJCap3A0S— Jayqzy Landline (@kinnosensei) January 3, 2021
It was the ending for me lmaooooo CMON PASSION !!! 😂👏🏽👏🏽 🔟-🔟-🔟 pic.twitter.com/9D73OsY2DS— 💥 Nix 💥 (@nikki_thedancer) January 3, 2021
Oh y’all thought we were stopping at basketball, football and track??? Nah we taking over all sports my guy!! 🙌🏾— HappyFaceStitching (@Nasa_Reams) January 3, 2021
January 3, 2021
This is bliss!
Inspiration. Beautiful talent. That’s a man doing what he loves and being raw and showing us something special to him.
Dude earned some incredible respect from me, just wow.— 💙⛓Wicked Osiris⛓💙 (@Wicked_Osiris) January 4, 2021
Just imagine the impact of a black man with a successful ice skating career. How many little blk and brown kids would see themselves in his place and would want to follow in his footsteps?— This🍑won't spank itself (@ErosSonof) January 3, 2021
Imagine if all black men let themselves shine like this...— NightCrawler’s Powerful Black Tail🍑 (@DecodnLyfe) January 3, 2021