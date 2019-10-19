Elin Nordegren: See the First Photos of Tiger Woods’ Ex’s New Baby

Friday, Elin Nordegren was spotted in public for the first time with her newborn child. The 39-year-old who parted ways with golfer Tiger Woods in a highly-publicized divorce back in 2010 has been out of the public eye, but Radar Online captured photos of her with boyfriend Jordan Cameron at her son’s soccer tournament.

In the photos, both Cameron and Nordegren are seen enjoying the soccer tournament while caring for the newborn. The former NFL tight end in Cameron is the one primarily shown holding the child in the photos while Nordegren cheers for son, but both parents took turns caring for their child.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As expected, this child drew a crowd as multiple photos showed Nordegren and Cameron sharing the moment with bystanders. There were plenty of people on hand to seemingly discuss the child with the beaming parents. The proud couple didn’t appear to hesitate before showing their new addition to the family.

Click here to see all the photos that were captured at the tournament.

As the photos show, Cameron didn’t want to put the child down throughout the soccer tournament. There was a stroller nearby, but the majority of the time, it appeared that the former Cleveland Browns standout was happy cradling his newborn.

While NFL players are generally known for making a statement with their clothing choices, such as Tom Brady at the Kentucky Derby, Cameron proved that he is truly embracing the relaxed dad lifestyle with his attire at the soccer tournament. Instead of rocking a Prada suit and some custom wingtips, he was instead dressed in a simple T shirt and workout shorts. To cap off the outfit, Cameron even boasted a pair of striped socks and some Nike slides. His dad outfit was in full effect during this Friday family outing.

With Cameron, 31, coming to the relationship with a 10-year-old son of his own, this is truly becoming a blended family. Nordegren shares custody of her two other children, Charlie and Sam, with Woods, and there is a possibility that she and Cameron could continue to grow their family.

There should be no issues about the newborn’s siblings crowding the house, however, considering that Cameron and Nordegren share a West Palm Beach mansion. He moved in with Woods’ ex following his retirement from the NFL in 2017, and there should be plenty of space for all four children to roam, provided they are in the house at the same time.

(Photo Credit: Gustavo Caballero/Getty)