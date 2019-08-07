Dallas Cowboys Donate $50,000 to Victims of El Paso Mass Shooting

The Dallas Cowboys are doing their part to support the victims of the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas. According to James Palmer of NFL Media, the Gene and Jerry Jones Family and the Cowboys are donating $50,000 to the El Paso Community Foundation Victims’ Fund. The money will go to all victims that were affected by the shooting which took the lives of 22 people while injuring 24.

In the wake of the recent tragedy in El Paso, Texas, the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation and the Dallas Cowboys have committed $50,000 to the El Paso Community Foundation Victims’ Fund, established to assist those families affected by the August 3 shooting. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 7, 2019

This move by the Cowboys comes on the heels of owner Jerry Jones reacting to the news as soon as he heard it.

“We are so appreciative of the support that we have in El Paso,” Jones said. “And it’s just unthinkable and a tragedy that they’re having to live right there with that. But we all are in heart and spirit, we share that. We all do.

“It’s just so sad for those families. All those innocent people. Obviously, we all want to think how can we make different those issues. I’m sure all Americans are thinking that way.”

The shooting occurred at a Walmart in the El Paso area. Walmart CEO Doug McMillon responded to the shootings through Instagram and he said he will continue to work to make the stores safe since the incident in El Paso came on the heels of another shooting at a Walmart in Southhaven, Mississippi.

“As it becomes clear that the shooting in El Paso was motivated by hate, we’re more resolved than ever to foster an inclusive environment where all people are valued and welcomed,” McMillon wrote in a note addressed to Walmart employees. “Our store in El Paso is well known as a tight-knit community hub, where we serve customers from both sides of the border. I continue to be amazed at the strength and resilience we find in the diversity of communities where we live and work.”

“We’re a learning organization, and we’ll work to understand the many important issues arising from El Paso and Southaven as well as those raised in the broader national discussion around gun violence,” he continued. “We’ll be thoughtful and deliberate in our responses, and will act in a way that reflects our best values and ideals, focused on the needs of our customers, associates and communities.”

The perpetrator of the shootings is 21-year-old Patrick Crusius. He could be convicted of capital murder, which could lead to life in prison or the death penalty.