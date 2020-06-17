Watch Trailer for Edge's New Movie 'Money Plane'

✖

Edge might not be in a WWE ring for a while, but fans will see him a new movie very soon. The Rated-R Superstar is starring a new film called Money Plane and the official trailer has been released. Credited as his real name, Adam Copeland, Edge stars alongside Kelsey Grammer, Thomas Jane, and Denise Richards.

Money Plane is about a "professional thief (Copeland) who must rob a bulletproof casino in the sky to repay a $40 million debt and secure the lives of his family members," according to Pro Wrestling Sheet. The former WWE Champion is a veteran in the acting game, having recurring roles in History Channel's Vikings and Syfy's Haven. His film credits include Interrogation, Bending the Rules, and Highlander: Endgame. His other TV credits include The Flash, Private Eyes and Sanctuary.

Edge's new film will come during a time when he will be rehabbing his torn triceps injury. He battle against Randy Orton at Backlash, and the match was dubbed as the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever." Edge lost the match to Orton, but before Backlash aired on WWE Network, it was reported that Edge tore his triceps. The match was not live as it was filmed one week prior. WWE confirmed the news of Edge's injury on Monday, and it's likely he could miss as much as eight months.

"Obviously, he injured his tricep, and he had surgery," Christian, Edge's best friend and former tag team partner said. "It was important for him to come back and rewrite the end of his story on his terms, and that hasn't changed. "I think we're going to see a more-determined Edge coming back, especially being injured and losing to Randy Orton, which I know isn't going to sit well with him. I think we are going to see an even better version of Edge coming back, which is scary."

Edge returned to WWE as a competitor in January after retiring nine years ago due to a neck injury. He was a surprise participant in the Royal Rumble match and eliminated Orton. It led to them competing in a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36 in April with Edge coming away with the win. Edge reportedly signed a three-year contract with WWE and was set to compete in at least two more matches this year.