WWE Confirms Edge's Injury

WWE has confirmed what was reported on Sunday in terms of what happened to Edge at Backlash. On Monday, WWE announced Edge suffered a torn triceps injury during his match with Randy Orton. He has undergone successful surgery and is currently at home rehabbing. Edge's match with Orton, which was taped one week before it aired, was dubbed at the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever," and Orton came out on top. It's likely Edge will miss 4-8 months of action.

The WWE Network was able to catch up with Edge's best friend and former tag-team partner Christian and shared his thoughts on the match. "It lived up to the hype," he said. "Anytime you put a title calling it the greatest, it's big shoes to fill. No matter what my differences are with Randy Orton or Edge's differences are with Randy Orton, there's no denying how special of a performer he is inside the ring. Sometimes in a loss, you come out better for it on the other side. It wouldn't be typical of Edge if he didn't have some sort of hurdle to get over.

EXCLUSIVE: @Christian4Peeps is ready to see an even BETTER version of @EdgeRatedR come back after the injury sustained during The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/XNCNm823a6 — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 15, 2020

"Obviously he injured his tricep and he had surgery," Christian continued. "It was important for him to come back and rewrite the end of his story on his terms, and that hasn't changed. "I think we're going to see a more-determined Edge coming back, especially being injured and losing to Randy Orton, which I know isn't going to sit well with him. I think we are going to see an even better version of Edge coming back, which is scary."

Edge returned to WWE as a competitor in January after missing the last nine years due to a neck injury. He surprised WWE fans when he appeared in the Royal Rumble match in January. At that time, Edge eliminated Orton in the match. From there, the two battled at WrestleMania 36 in a Last Man Standing match where Edge came out on top. The loss of Edge is big for WWE, despite not being a full-time competitor. According to talkSport, Edge signed a three-year contract with WWE for $3 million per year. For 2020, Edge was committed to five matches and was slated to face Orton again at SummerSlam in August. It's also likely Edge would have competed in one of WWE's Saudi Arabia shows.