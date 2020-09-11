Ed Reed Explains Why He's Not Surprised Tom Brady Left Patriots (Exclusive)

✖

Ed Reed had his fair share of battles with Tom Brady when he was playing in the NFL. While it looked like Brady was going to end his career with the New England Patriots, in a surprising move, the six-time Super Bowl winner decided not to resign with the team that drafted in 2000 and instead sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Reed, who explained why he wasn't surprised Brady moved on from the Pats.

"I didn't think he would be in a Tampa Bay uniform, but I knew he could be in another uniform," Reed told PopCulture. "I became a free agent after 11 years and winning the Super Bowl, blood, sweat and tears in Baltimore. Reed went on to name other legendary players who either moved on from their original team or came very close to it.

"Before that, I was in the room when Ray Lewis almost became a free agent," Reed added. "I played against Jerry Rice when he was playing for Oakland. My favorite quarterback of all-time, Joe Montana played for Kansas City. I knew anybody could be traded, can be let go. The great sheriff himself, Peyton Manning, played for Denver. It's part of the business."

According to Pats Pulpit, Reed had success against Brady in his career. In seven games (four in the regular season and three in the playoffs), Reed's teams are 3-4 with him recording two interceptions in those games. Brady only completed 57 percent of his passes in those games for 1,735 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions. Reed said with Brady and head coach Bruce Arians at the helm. The Bucs are in a position where they can reach the Super Bowl; however, Reed has some other players he will keep an eye on as well.

"I'm a huge fan of [Chicago Bears safety] Eddie Jackson," he said. "I've been watching this kid since he was in college. How you not like that position? I want to see what Tampa Bay does. Mike Evans, I'm a fan of that guy. I know the coaching staff in [Los Angeles Chargers]. I want to see what [Las Vegas Raiders] do in that new stadium, that spaceship over there in Vegas. I grew up a 49er fan and a Saints fan. I have a nephew, D.J. Swearinger whose in New Orleans now. I'm just a fan now who just watch football."