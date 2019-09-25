Eagles Fan Hakim Laws Explains Nelson Agholor Burn

Philadelphia Eagles fan Hakim Laws caused a stir on Twitter Monday when video surfaced of him calling out wide receiver Nelson Agholor for dropping passes during an interview about an apartment fire. Laws didn’t expect his comment to make waves on social media, but he recently added some more context to the story.

In an interview with NBC10 Philadelphia, Laws explained that he had actually caught an adult woman and a child as part of efforts to save their lives early Monday morning. The military veteran and former firefighter knew that lives were at stake around 2:00 a.m., and he needed to ensure that he safely caught the individuals.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My first thought, actually, was ‘no fumble,’” Laws said. “So I caught two and ran them in for a touchdown.”

During his original interview on Monday morning, Laws said that he had assisted firefighters with their efforts to get people out of the building. This process involved catching babies that were being thrown out the windows, but he managed a feat that Agholor failed during the battle with the Detroit Lions.

“Ironically, one of my old co-workers took the ladder off the truck, raised it up,” he said, “and was assisting people down. My man started throwing babies out the window. We was (sic) catching them, unlike Agholor.”

Considering that he had helped save two people from a burning apartment building, it could be considered surprising that Laws was still focused on the Eagles losing at home to the Lions after a last-minute drive fell short of the end zone. However, he explained why this game was holding such a prominent spot in his brain.

“Messed up my whole day,” Laws said about the Eagles loss to the Lions. “That was earlier the same day that happened. Maybe 12 hours or so. Less than that. Yeah, I’m going to think about that all day.”

In the days following Laws’ comment about Agholor, the Eagles receiver has actually responded. He sent out a message on Twitter thanking the fan for his heroic efforts and offering an invitation to an upcoming Eagles game. If Laws accepts the offer, will he sit down with Agholor to discuss the drops at crucial times?